More fall color

Pole Mountain and the Medicine Bow Mountains offer plenty of color, but an even bigger show might be in the Sierra Madre Mountains where the aspen trees are especially plentiful.

Tuesday brought high winds to southeastern Wyoming, causing a red flag warning to be issued for counties to the east of Albany County. Winds reached to more than 55 miles per hour near Laramie Regional Airport, but no warning was issued for the area.

The Albany County area has had a decrease in fire danger in recent weeks. County-wide fire restrictions were lifted on Oct. 4, and restrictions in the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests were lifted on Sept. 23.

