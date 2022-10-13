Tuesday brought high winds to southeastern Wyoming, causing a red flag warning to be issued for counties to the east of Albany County. Winds reached to more than 55 miles per hour near Laramie Regional Airport, but no warning was issued for the area.
The Albany County area has had a decrease in fire danger in recent weeks. County-wide fire restrictions were lifted on Oct. 4, and restrictions in the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests were lifted on Sept. 23.
The ignition risk of fire fuels has decreased because of occasional precipitation and lower temperatures, Albany County Fire Warden Chad Dinges said. While there still is potential for a fire to start in the county, fire suppression methods would likely be effective in putting it out.
The lift in restrictions will allow landowners to continue with open burning in preparation for the winter, Dinges said. While there aren’t any restrictions on open burning, landowners still are required to report the burn to the fire warden by calling 307-760-3641.
There have been a few small fires started in the national forest since fire restrictions were lifted, but they were put out quickly, U.S. Forest Service spokesperson Aaron Voos said.
He said that while the public has been doing a good job of following fire safety basics, the risk for fires still remains.
“There still is the potential if we have really dry fuels and end up with the right conditions that we could have a fire that spreads,” Voos said.
So far this year Laramie has seen a total of 6.15 inches of precipitation, which is 3.1 inches below normal precipitation rates for this time of year, National Weather Service Meteorologist Matthew Brothers said.
Precipitation is about two inches behind where it was at this time last year, when there was a total of 8.18 inches.
Snow isn’t in the forecast yet for Laramie. Fall weather is expected for the rest of the week, with windy conditions continuing and low temperatures staying around 30 degrees or dipping to the high 20s, Brothers said.
While Laramie first snow averages were not available, the average first day of snowfall in Cheyenne is Oct. 7, Brothers said. The earliest snow recorded was on Sept. 8, 2020, and the latest snow on Nov. 16 in 2016.