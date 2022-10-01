Laramie City Council is working with consultants to develop a plan to update its storm drainage infrastructure and avoid future flooding and water-related issues.
Consultants from WSP, which was formerly known as Wood Environment & Infrastructure Solutions, presented on the variety of different approaches the city could take in creating and paying for improved storm drainage systems.
The problem
Laramie has multiple issues with its storm drainage system that are caused by a variety of factors such as aging infrastructure, unpaved streets and increasing levels of urbanization and rainfall, WSP engineer Aaron Murray said.
This can cause many issues such as water pollution and flooding. Many residents were impacted by this just recently, when an August rainstorm sparked flooding on roads throughout the city.
Throughout the years Laramie has made some flood mitigation efforts and created master plans for the north, west and south sections of the city, Murray said. A citywide master drainage study has allowed professionals to map and model the stormwater system that will help staff members locate potential problem areas and understand the impact of future developments on the drainage system.
The city also has developed a priority list of areas that most need construction improvements. This includes improvements to Regency Pond, a pond at Nighthawk Drive and 22nd Street and another at Reynolds and 22nd Streets, among others.
Now, it is time for the city to start thinking about how it will best approach and pay for projects like these and others in the future.
“I think this has been outlined as a need city-wide by residents in nearly every neighborhood in town that we have drainage issues,” Mayor Paul Weaver said.
The solution
Improvements to the city’s storm drainage system could take on a range of different formats, Murray said.
Traditional approaches use ditches, pipes and basins to move stormwater away from city centers, while updated “green” approaches seek to mimic the natural water absorption of the land through the use of soil and vegetation.
These approaches are much more sustainable and natural, and could be as simple as installing landscaping in medians or at the edges of parking lots, Murray said.
These green spaces can result in higher water quality as plants absorb water and root and soil systems filter pollutants out of runoff.
The cost
The consultants presented three levels of approaches the city could take in fixing its storm drainage system.
At a basic level the city could spread its projects over the course of a 20 year period and increase spending by $1.3 million in the areas of infrastructure, staff and related expenses. The most involved plan would spread the projects over the course of five years and increase spending by $10.8 million.
“The basic question is not whether new revenue is needed, but how costs are distributed among property owners in the city,” read a slide in the WSP presentation.
WSP program manager Elizabeth Treadway said these plans were just beginning ideas, and that the city should consider not only the economic impact of the program, but also the social and environmental impacts.
There isn’t much grant money available for storm drainage projects, meaning the money will have to come from residents, Laramie Chief Operating Officer Malea Brown said.
The city could gain money for the project by implementing a drainage fee, which would get charged to properties like other city services.
This type of fee is typically based on the demand measured through the degree of development, though the city would develop its own unique rates and pricing methodology, Treadway said.
The city could implement a credit program to go along with this, where property owners are rewarded for actions such as planting trees or using porous pavers, Treadway said.
While the city council members were cautious about the idea of introducing a new fee to residents, many of them noted that failure to fix the storm drainage problems could result in even more costly projects and serious problems in the future.
One recent example of this happened in Rawlins this spring. Overdue repairs and multiple leaks led to a breakdown in the water system that left residents without clean running water for nearly five days.
Other council members expressed concerns that with increasing instances of flooding around the world, a solid storm drainage system is necessary now more than ever.
“We’re starting to see more and more of these 100-year or 500-year events coming through, and certainly not making the appropriate investments could cost the city and the residents substantially,” Council Member Andrea Summerville said.
The city doesn’t have potential rates or a policy prepared yet, but will continue to work toward determining a direction for the storm drainage plan at future meetings. City councilors agreed that public input will be an important part of this process.
The development of a financial plan for the program will take about six months to complete, Brown said.
“In terms of our residents there is not going to be a good time for this program,” Weaver said. “In terms of our infrastructure needs, I think the best time was yesterday.”