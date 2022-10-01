Laramie flooding

A worker assists the Albany County Sheriff’s Office in closing North Cedar Street just north of Snowy Range Road because of flooding in August.

 Carol Ryczek/For the Boomerang

Laramie City Council is working with consultants to develop a plan to update its storm drainage infrastructure and avoid future flooding and water-related issues.

Consultants from WSP, which was formerly known as Wood Environment & Infrastructure Solutions, presented on the variety of different approaches the city could take in creating and paying for improved storm drainage systems.

