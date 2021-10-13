LARAMIE -- The United Soccer League announced on Tuesday, Oct. 12, that former University of Wyoming Cowgirl soccer player Amanda Vandervort has been elected the inaugural president of the USL Super League.
Vandervort, a 2001 graduate of the University of Wyoming, starred for the Cowgirls from 1997-2001 where she established herself in Cowgirl history books. She holds team records for the most saves (393) in a career, most minutes played in a career (4,695) and in a season (1,680).
Vandervort also led the Mountain West Conference in saves per game in the 1999 and 2000 season, establishing herself as force for the Cowgirls in net. She was also selected as team captain during her junior and senior year, as well as being voted the Most Inspirational Player in 1998. She also took home the Wyoming Soccer Athlete of the Year Award in 2001.
“It’s such an exciting privilege to be in this position,” Vandervort said in a statement. “Together we’ll build a competitive environment for elite women players, coaches and referees at the professional level. We'll create opportunities for fans to experience the women’s game in their local communities and provide value to those investing in this high-growth platform. I’m excited to be helping the USL realize the Super League’s potential and drive the women’s game forward.”
A native of Tucson, Arizona, Vandervort has previously held roles of Head Coach of the New York University women's soccer team for four years. She also served a role for Major League Soccer, as well as a role as the Women’s Football Development Consultant for FIFA.
In 2016, Vandervort was chosen as the fifth female President of United Soccer Coaches, the largest non-profit coaches’ association in the world, which earned her Sports Business Journal Game Changer recognition.
The USL, the professional second division of women's soccer, is set to begin in 2023.