When local geologists look at a rock, they also see the minerals and elements that are critical to daily life.
This Saturday, they will share that knowledge with the community during an event at the University of Wyoming Geological Museum. Titled “Wyoming Rocks: Critical Resources for a Sustainable Future,” the event will include a range of family-friendly activities that educate the public on local geology.
The day is part of a weeklong celebration of Earth Science Week, which was created in 1998 by the American Geosciences Institute. The week is meant to celebrate the earth sciences through a different theme each year.
This year’s theme highlights the way knowledge in the earth sciences can help people make more sustainable decisions, according to a press release about the event.
The Wyoming Geological Survey, UW School of Energy Resources and UW Art Museum have collaborated with the museum to host the event. This will be the first time in three years it has returned to an in-person format.
“It’s an exciting and fun day,” said Christina George, the outreach and publications manager for the Wyoming State Geological Survey. “The survey along with the geological museum and our partners are excited.”
The event will include a range of activities such as a scavenger hunt and art activity that teach about local geology and minerals. One activity will challenge people to match normal household items, such as cereal or cat litter, with the mineral that is used to create them.
“Many rocks that we frequently hike on or drive by in Wyoming are actually the source for many important critical minerals and resources, but we don’t even know it,” UW Geological Museum and Collections Manager Laura Vietti says in a news release. “We are hoping to bring these rock resources to our participants and instill a sense of importance and pride in our Wyoming rocks, even the common looking ones.”
The day will also include free admission to a showing of “Leftovers! Asteroids, Comets, Meteors and Rings” at the Harry C. Vaughan Planetarium. Showings will start at 10:15 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.
“I think everybody leaves the event learning something new that day,” George said.