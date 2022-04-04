...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 40 to 55 mph with gusts up to 80 mph expected.
Winds may locally exceed 90 MPH near the Sierra Madre Range in
the Upper North Platte River Valley.
* WHERE...Lower elevations of Carbon and Albany Counties including
Muddy Gap, Shirley Basin, Baggs, Rawlins, Saratoga, and Laramie.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers. There will be an extreme risk for
vehicle blowovers!
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
High winds buffeting Laramie and southern Wyoming bend tall grass at the corner of Harney and Third streets in Laramie. A high wind warning is in effect for the area through 6 a.m. Wednesday.
Wyomingites can expect a lot of fresh air this week as high winds are expected throughout the southern portion of the state.
The forecast has prompted a high wind warning starting Monday afternoon and continuing at least through Wednesday morning, with gusts reaching up to 70 mph in Laramie.
To the east in Cheyenne and Nebraska, winds are expected to continue throughout the day Wednesday. Areas to the west, such as Arlington and Elk Mountain, can expect gusts of up to 85 mph, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Matthew Brothers.
The winds come along with a chance of snow in the Laramie area Tuesday. Though only about a half-inch is expected in the city, the Snowy Range Mountains could see about 6 inches.
Drivers should be aware of the wind and be sure to obey high wind warnings, said Wyoming Highway Patrol Sgt. Jeremy Beck.
If wind gusts start up on the road, drivers should pull over to a safe place and wait for the gusts to pass, he said. The greatest risk is to light and high-profile vehicles like campers or semitrailers.
“If you’re doubting if you have enough of a load, you should probably wait it out,” Beck said.
Interstate 80 is typically closed when wind gusts are in excess of 60 mph, so closures the next few days are possible. To check the latest road conditions, visit tinyurl.com/4csh3rfa.