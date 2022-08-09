Laramie residents can expect another housing options in the coming years with construction of a new subdivision.

The second filing of a final plat for Sundance Hills was approved has been approved by Laramie City Council, creating eight new lots near Riverside Drive and Colorado Avenue.

Sundance Hills future location

Sundance Hills recently had its second filing of its final plat approved by city council, and would provide under 10 new homes to Laramie.
Future location of Laradise Estates

Laradise Estates is one of several housing projects in the works, with an expected future location at East Grand Avenue and East Bill Nye Avenue.
Stagecoach Subdivision future location

A smaller housing project, Stagecoach Subdivision, is awaiting Laramie City Council approval and would provide 20 new lots to address and estimated 1,500-unit housing shortage in the city.

