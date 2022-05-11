Boomerang Writer
Laramie City Council will discuss the allocation of more than $242 million for the city’s operating budget over the next two years.
Police and fire services, recreation, planning and administration are some of the areas where money will be dispersed once the budget is approved.
The majority of the budget is earmarked for capital construction, which will include road work and water and sewer infrastructure projects. The total for projects in this area comes to $116 million, which still may not be enough to complete all of the work as planned.
“The city is experiencing supply chain issues coupled with a significant price inflation which is driving up construction costs,” said Chief Operating Officer Malea Brown. “We would like to apply for critical infrastructure funding to supplement these increases on projects.”
One of the projects of concern is the city’s expansion of Bill Nye Avenue in cooperation with the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The city’s portion of the project costs has increased by more than $6.4 million, Brown said.
Overall, sales and use tax collections in the city are down about $1.5 million so far in fiscal year 2022 compared to the $33 million collected the previous year. The city expects to receive more money from the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds, the American Rescue Plan Act and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
The budget allocates about $4 million a year for city administration services. There also is a 3% increase in pay for city staff ahead of more market-driven adjustments to address staffing shortages.
The water fund comes to about $48 million in FY 2023 and $20 million in 2024. For the wastewater fund, the totals are $32 million and $10 million, respectively. There also is $9 million set aside for the replacement of outdated city vehicles and emergency equipment.
The proposed plan outlines a total of $1 million annually for the next two fiscal years to pay for various city programs at the request of the departments. The suggested increases include about $1.6 million for general operations, $270,000 for public works operations and $170,000 for civil litigation costs at the City Attorney’s Office.
There also will be about a $118,000 increase for fire services including training and EMS equipment, and $92,000 for police services including new ballistic vests and legal services.
The city had a preliminary meeting about the proposed budget Tuesday and plans to meet again at 6 p.m. tonight and again May 24.
The city also wants public input on the budget throughout the process. Residents can send questions or comments to City Manager Janine Jordan at 307-721-5226 or jjordan@cityoflaramie.org; Brown at 307-721-5223 or mbrown@cityoflaramie.org; or to Administrative Services Director Jennifer Wade at 307-721-5224 or jwade@cityoflaramie.org.