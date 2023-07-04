...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM MDT FOR
SOUTHEASTERN ALBANY COUNTY...
At 553 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado
was located near Tie Siding, or 16 miles south of Laramie, moving
east at 35 mph.
HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.
IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without
shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage
to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is
likely.
This dangerous storm will be near...
Tie Siding around 600 PM MDT.
Pumpkin Vine around 605 PM MDT.
Vedauwoo and Vedauwoo Campground around 615 PM MDT.
This includes Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 325 and
333.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest
floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a
mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter
and protect yourself from flying debris.
Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the
tornado. TAKE COVER NOW!
&&
TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
Weather Alert
...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM MDT
FOR SOUTHEASTERN ALBANY COUNTY...
At 557 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Rock River to near Bosler to 8 miles southwest of
Baldy Peak to near Pumpkin Vine, moving east at 40 mph.
HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable
tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,
roofs, and outbuildings.
Locations impacted include...
Laramie, Rock River, Tie City Campground, Bosler, Vedauwoo, Tie
Siding, University Of Wyoming War Memorial Stadium, Pumpkin Vine,
Vedauwoo Campground, Buford, North Crow Campground, Baldy Peak, The
Buttes, Hutton Lake and Yellow Pine Campground.
This includes Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 301 and
337.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside
should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from
windows.
Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread
significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately
likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of
a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant
property damage.
&&
TORNADO...POSSIBLE;
THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE;
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Due to the Independence Day holiday falling on a Tuesday this year, the Laramie Boomerang and Wyoming Tribune Eagle opted to forego local news content in today's e-Edition and produced Wednesday's editions on Monday. This change allowed all of our staff in both Laramie and Cheyenne to enjoy the holiday. Today's e-Edition leads off with the Monday and Tuesday comics pages, then features the regular national APG e-Edition. Thank you for your understanding, and have a safe and happy 4th of July!