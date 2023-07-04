Due to the Independence Day holiday falling on a Tuesday this year, the Laramie Boomerang and Wyoming Tribune Eagle opted to forego local news content in today's e-Edition and produced Wednesday's editions on Monday. This change allowed all of our staff in both Laramie and Cheyenne to enjoy the holiday. Today's e-Edition leads off with the Monday and Tuesday comics pages, then features the regular national APG e-Edition. Thank you for your understanding, and have a safe and happy 4th of July!

