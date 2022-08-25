With several projects catching the attention of Laramie City Council, the city continues a handful of improvement projects to local roads and signals.
City Council has given the go-ahead for a professional services agreement with Loveland, Colorado-based Altitude Signal to create a network outline for more than half the city’s traffic signals.
“Near each traffic signal we have a cabinet that houses the controllers and camera detection equipment,” Laramie Public Works Director Brooks Webb told the council during a meeting last week. “Basically, there’s a computer inside these cabinets that operates the traffic signals. This project wirelessly networks 13 of our 22 traffic signals.”
Creating a network to connect the 13 traffic signals would allow for remote repairs during late nights or in cases of severe weather where technicians may be in danger on the job. Council member Andrea Summerville said she’s concerned about cyber safety with the online network.
“(Cybersecurity) is definitely something we’ve talked about and we’re working with the city’s IT folks on firewalls and all the security. They’re aware of the system and have no concerns at this time,” said Webb.
A recent cybersecurity threat in downtown Laramie punctuates the point that in the virtual world, there isn’t anyplace too rural or off the beaten path to be a target.
A June 21 “swatting” incident closed several streets and prompted an evacuation of an area of downtown for more than two hours. Someone called the local dispatch center claiming to be armed with a rifle and threatening to shoot people at a business.
The male suspect also claimed he had planted an explosive device in a vehicle in the area.
Although the threats were ultimately determined to be unfounded, an investigation showed the suspect made the threat from afar after viewing a part of downtown through a public webcam.
City Council was unanimous in its approval of the road and signal work.
Additionally, the council heard the second public reading of a vacation notice between 14th and 15th streets on Lewis Street. Council member Bryan Shuster proposed an amendment on this agenda item, which would require the Willett entrance to the University of Wyoming Lab School to be at least 45 feet wide for parents to safely drop their children off.
Summerville seconded this amendment, but Mayor Paul Weaver said the council may not be the appropriate venue to propose traffic-related changes.
“I would advise against trying to amend an ordinance with details of changes that UW would agree to and that the council might like. I think that’s a very awkward way to do things,” said City Attorney Bob Southard.
He encouraged the council to speak to representatives from UW about those details.
Vice Mayor Jayne Pearce added that the area Shuster proposed the effort for does not belong to the city, and confirmed that UW representatives would be the necessary group to make these arrangements with. Summerville said that UW representatives had recommended a co-written letter instead of this amendment which would be signed by UW and the city.
Additionally, Summerville brought attention to the transportation needs of the UW Lab School and would bring more info to the council this week.
With these two projects, the city also posted an update on its construction project on 9th Street from Harney to Shield streets. Work in the neighborhood is expected to be completed sometime in mid to late September after reconstruction of the roadway, concrete improvements and limited utility adjustments are completed.