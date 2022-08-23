After failing to close a deal on a new facility, Laramie Animal Welfare Society continues to seek a location that can better serve the dogs and cats in their care.
A few weeks earlier, the shelter posted information about plans for a new facility on Facebook, and the organization’s leaders were excited for the potential for dog runs, yard space and other benefits. The main LAWS facility is now located at 1104 S. 2nd St. in a small building that realistically can only house cats. While LAWS has a secondary location in mind, it does not suit the organization’s current needs.
“LAWS has entered into a contract to purchase a location of our own. The property in question is comprised of roughly 5,300 square feet of building space located on 2 acres of land. It features off-street parking, a more secure location and ample room for storage,” LAWS President Don Probst wrote in a Facebook post.
With this location no longer in its sights, LAWS is seeking a facility that could help it expand programs, including trap, neuter, release as well as compassionate care. TNR provides a space to spay and neuter feral cats to prevent the spread of feral cat colonies, while compassionate care supports those who might have an unexpected need for animal care caused by illness, injury or travel issues.
Compassionate care used to be commonly offered by LAWS, but during COVID-19 the shelter has seen a decline in volunteers as well as fosters able to support this service, leading to its decline despite an increase in need.
“When COVID-19 came, a lot of things changed for us just like a lot of other people,” Probst said. “Our adoptions skyrocketed and our volunteers plummeted. It’s a tremendous testament to Laramie that our donations stayed about the same.”
With fewer fosters for animals, a new space would ensure dogs have a safe place to stay while awaiting adoption. Laramie’s continued efforts to provide financial support to LAWS has made a new building its main priority.
“We’re making the best use of our facilities right now, but we don’t have a dedicated space for dogs who are staying with us for just a day or two to gain access to the outdoors in the way they need,” said LAWS Vice President Ashley Smith.
Both of the current LAWS facilities are rentals, meaning the group can’t renovate as needed without permission from landlords. While Smith said landlords have been accommodating, the needed renovations go beyond what would make sense for a building owned by someone else.
Probst and Smith also are hopeful a new location could expand fundraising opportunities, like a “hall of fame” for donors contributing above a certain amount. Since the shelter is entirely run by volunteers, getting an improved space is something the organization hopes will drive more people to want to volunteer in the future. Because there aren’t adoption-focused rooms, those working in the office often struggle to do their work when an adoption, foster meeting or another event is taking place.
For more information on potential spaces, call LAWS at 307-460-3775 or email Probst at dprobst1969@gmail.com.