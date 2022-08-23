After failing to close a deal on a new facility, Laramie Animal Welfare Society continues to seek a location that can better serve the dogs and cats in their care.

A few weeks earlier, the shelter posted information about plans for a new facility on Facebook, and the organization’s leaders were excited for the potential for dog runs, yard space and other benefits. The main LAWS facility is now located at 1104 S. 2nd St. in a small building that realistically can only house cats. While LAWS has a secondary location in mind, it does not suit the organization’s current needs.

LAWS facility on 2nd Street

The Laramie Animal Welfare Society is seeking a new office due to a shortage of space in their current two facilities.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus