As the war and humanitarian crisis continues in Ukraine, some Laramie residents continue to advocate for the besieged nation and understanding of the war and what it means for people there and in the United States.
“It’s not (just about) helping people in Ukraine,” Ukrainian UW student Anastasiia Pereverten said. “It’s defending general peace. What Russia is doing is affecting the whole world. Supporting the Ukrainian army is contributing to general freedom.”
Pereverten and others with ties to the region are organizing events they hope will bring awareness and prompt action from the Laramie community.
A conversation
The University of Wyoming Center for Global Studies plans to host a discussion about the war on Ukraine to further educate people about the nuances of the situation. The conversation will begins at 12:30 p.m. in room 127 of the College of Business building.
Retired U.S. ambassador Richard Holwill and UW Associate Economics Professor Oleksandr Skiba will lead the discussion. Attendees will be able to ask questions during a Q&A session.
‘Stand with Ukraine’ rally
Ukraine supporters also will gather Saturday to educate people about how the war started and what the distinctions are between Ukraine and Russia. There will be information on how to stay informed on the war and what Laramie residents can do to support Ukrainians. The goal of the rally is to pressure local politicians to aid the Ukrainian army.
Attendees will see flyers sharing the history of the war and credible local Ukrainian organizations to donate to, and have the option to make signs.
“Sometimes it feels like seeing Ukrainian flags all the time doesn’t help, but it invokes thoughts about what’s happening and hopefully actions,” Pereverten said.
The event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the 1st Street Plaza in downtown Laramie.
As of Thursday, about 46 people had responded to the Facebook page for the rally. Organizers also are asking for volunteers to help set up the event, create social media posts, share information and identify resources to help with ongoing advocacy work.
Fundraiser
In addition to opportunities to donate directly to the Ukrainian army or humanitarian groups, anyone dining in Laramie can put their money toward the cause by visiting the Alibi Woodfire Pizzeria & Bakery.
On Sundays, the restaurant donates 20% of its revenue to World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit organization with a mission to feed Ukrainian refugees in Poland.