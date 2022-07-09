Laramie may become home to diverse new businesses with the development of a new industrial park.
Laramie City Council approved a preliminary plat for Knife River Business Park this week, a project that plans to develop 36 acres into five industrial lots near the city’s southern border. The new industrial park borders the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Huron Street and the Union Pacific Railroad line near Timberline Business Park and 307 Meat Company.
Knife River Business Park, owned by Knife River Corp. of Wyoming, touts its potential for Laramie workers and customers. As an I2-zoned business park, the area could become home to supply stores, plant nurseries, commercial bakeries and a variety of other businesses.
The industrial zoning also means there would be no additional housing developments in the area. What makes the project attractive for city officials is its potential to expand an area of the local economy.
“There are currently no developable industrial lots within the city of Laramie,” said Coffey Engineering and Surveying engineer Collin Fossen. “This opens up an opportunity for industrial development to take place within the city of Laramie, which can spur our economy and be a positive benefit.”
The area now hosts a storage and office space owned and operated by Knife River. Access to the new site would be through Huron Street near U.S. Highway 287.
“I think this area is a prime candidate for expanding the industrial capabilities of the city of Laramie,” Fossen said.
City planner Philipp Gabathuler said that the installation of a new traffic signal would be partially paid for by Knife River, as the new commercial area is expected to require additional infrastructure.
This new signal would be at the intersection of Highway 287 and Huron Street. Additionally, a new bike path is recommended for the area along with a residential park, according to a Laramie Planning Commission staff report.
Lot 1 is expected to take up more than 24 acres of the land. Following construction, the report says the business park would have other “smaller business-ready lots.” Lot 2 would be less than 2 acres, while the remaining three lots would be 2.76 acres each. These “business-ready” lots would be ready for new businesses to move in following construction.
Being “business-ready” is the key to attracting new companies to Laramie, city officials have said. It also helps the city compete with other municipalities in recruiting businesses.
Of the five lots, one already is spoken for immediately after completion. With the council’s approval, Knife River Corp. of Wyoming is moving forward with development.