Yellowstone Bison Killed

In this March 17, 2011, file photo, bison roam outside Yellowstone National Park in Gardiner, Mont.

 The Associated Press

WEST YELLOWSTONE, Mont.—Thirteen bison were killed or had to be euthanized after their herd was struck by a semi-truck involved in an accident with two other vehicles on a dark Montana highway just outside Yellowstone National Park, authorities said Friday.

The semi-truck struck the bison after dark on Wednesday night. Some bison were killed in the crash, and others were put down due to the severity of their injuries, the West Yellowstone Police Department said in a statement.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus