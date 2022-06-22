A pair of New Mexico residents were arrested on a host of charges last week after leading law enforcement on a chase through Carbon County.
The Wyoming Highway Patrol reports the pursuit began a little after 1:15 p.m. June 14 after attempting to stop a 2005 Chrysler 300 for speeding on Interstate 80 west of Elk Mountain, the WHP reports.
The Chrysler entered a construction zone as the trooper caught up with it to conduct a vehicle stop, but the driver of the suspect vehicle moved over to a closed lane of the highway to evade law enforcement, according to the WHP report.
“The driver of the Chrysler fled from the trooper and exited into the Elk Mountain area,” the report says. “As troopers began to respond, the suspect vehicle’s driver began to travel on dirt roads toward Medicine Bow National Forest and elude pursuing law enforcement.”
In response, the WHP was joined in its search for the Chrysler by Carbon County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Bureau of Land Management rangers. An off-duty trooper also jointed in the search after being contacted by local ranchers.
That trooper located the Chrysler at a nearby ranch and relayed the location to other law officer, who then found the vehicle, which sparked another brief pursuit.
They caught up with the car when it became disabled a short time later, the WHP reports, and two adults and one juvenile in the vehicle were caught without further incident.
The driver has been identified as Michael P. Romero, 36, Diana B. Ray, 36, and a 16-year-old, all from New Mexico.
Romero and Ray were booked into the Carbon County Detention Center on suspicion of felony possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl, and misdemeanor possession of mushrooms and marijuana. Romero also was charged with eluding and had an active warrant out of New Mexico for failure to comply.