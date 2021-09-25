...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MDT SATURDAY FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 301...302...303
...304...305...306...307 AND 308...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR SUNDAY FOR FWZ 301 THROUGH 308...310 AND
SOUTHERN 313...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 303...304...306 AND 308...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH
SUNDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER
ZONES 303...304...306 AND 308...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Fire
Weather Watch, which is in effect from Sunday morning through
Sunday evening.
* WIND...West to southwest 15 to 20 MPH with gusts to 35 MPH
possible. Similar wind gusts are expected Sunday.
* HUMIDITY...12 to 15 percent. Similar afternoon humidity expected
Sunday.
* HAINES...4 to 5.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
may develop. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag
Warnings.
&&
Laramie police have made a pair of felony arrests of local men accused of assaulting others.
In the first, officers responded at 11:27 a.m. Sept. 17 to a report of a domestic dispute in the 1500 block of Westview, according to a Friday Laramie Police Department press release.
After an investigation of what happened at the residence, Justin LaFever, 18, was arrested on suspicion of strangulation of a household member, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Wyoming law defines strangulation of a household member as allegedly intentionally and knowingly or recklessly causing or attempting to cause bodily injury by impeding the normal breathing or circulation of blood.
LaFever remains in jail at the Albany County Detention Center on a $20,000 bond.
The second arrest was made Sept. 20, more than 24 hours after police were called to the Buckhorn Bar and Parlor in the 100 block of Ivinson Avenue at about 12:50 a.m. Sept. 19.
Officers responded to a report of an unconscious person on the ground outside the bar. After an investigation, Christopher Gorman, 23, of Laramie was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault and battery.
Gorman has since been released from the Albany County Detention Center after securing 10% of a $10,000 bond.
Wyoming law defines someone guilty of aggravated assault and battery if he or she intentionally causes or attempts to cause serious bodily injury to another while manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life. It is a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
The victim in the Sept. 19 incident survived the assault, said Lt. Gwen Smith of the Laramie Police Department.