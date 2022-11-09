Election results for state and local races, along with ballot propositions and constitutional amendments, are listed below. Polls closed in Albany County at 7 p.m. Tuesday. A total of 12,786 people in Albany County voted in this election.
This information reflects unofficial election results. Official results will be determined after they are certified Friday, Albany County Clerk Jackie Gonzales said.
Senate District 9
Chris Rothfuss (D): 3,221 votes, winner
Diana Seabeck (R): 1,894 votes
House District 13
Ken Chestek (D): 1,395 votes, winner
Wayne Pinch (R): 932 votes
House District 14
Trey Sherwood (D): 1,950 votes, winner
Bryan Shuster (R): 1,619 votes
House District 45
Karlee Provenza (D): 2,150 votes, winner
House District 46
Ocean Andrew (R): 2,638 votes, winner
Merav Ben-David (D): 1,196 votes
Albany County Commissioner
Pete Gosar (D): 6,054 votes, winner
Terri Jones (R): 5,880 votes, winner
Heber Richardson (R): 5,176 votes
Klaus Halbsgut (D): 4,838 votes
Albany County Coroner
Sally King (D): 6,060 votes, winner
Tiffany Reed (R): 5,957 votes
Albany County Attorney
Edward Kurt Britzuis (D): 8,464 votes, winner
Albany County Sheriff
Aaron Appelhans (D): 6,549 votes, winner
Joel Senior (R): 6,023 votes
Albany County Clerk
Kayla White (D): 6,954 votes, winner
Susan Reding (R): 5,450 votes
Albany County Treasurer
Tracy Fletcher (D): 9,019 votes, winner
Albany County Assessor
Chelsie Mathews (R): 7,069 votes, winner
Shelley Leonard (D): 4,953 votes
Clerk of the District Court
Stacy Lam (R): 9,284 votes, winner
Judge of the Circuit Court, Second Judicial District
Robert Sanford: 8,481 votes, retained
Laramie City Council
Micah Richardson: 1,867 votes, winner
Allison Cunningham: 1,115 votes
Brandon Newman: 1,021 votes, winner
Erin O’Doherty: 2,035 votes, winner
Joe Shumway: 1,706 votes, winner
Bern Haggerty: 1,115 votes
Albany County School District 1 Board
Area A unexpired two year term:
Mary Alice Bruce: 5,274 votes, winner
Alex Moon Krassin: 3,276 votes, winner
Phoebe Newman: 3,160 votes
Elliott Arthur: 2,249 votes
Dexter Slade Candelaria: 1,767 votes
Area A four year term winners:
Steve Gosar: 5,251 votes, winner
Beth Bear: 4,399 votes, winner
Carrie Murthy: 3,864 votes, winner
Teri Jo Gillum: 2,649 votes
Thomas Martin: 1,090 votes
Area B four year term winner:
Janice Marshall: 4,166 votes, winner
Stella Rios Nowell: 2,713 votes
At large four year term winner:
Nate Martin: 5,285 votes, winner
Thomas Mullan: 3,834 votes
Albany County Fire District 1
Matthew Burkhart: 1,882 votes, winner
Hospital District Trustee
Terry Roark: 5,934 votes, winner
Stephen Maguire: 4,401 votes, winner
Guy Warpness: 3,869 votes
Laramie Rivers Conservation District
Zachary Iddings: 8,196 votes, winner
Mandy Marney: 8,170 votes, winner
