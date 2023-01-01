2022 was a year of political splintering in Wyoming; a year in which the effects of the Colorado River water crisis traveled upstream to the state’s river banks; a year when a “trigger” law banning most abortions boiled over into a debate about the fundamental rights of Wyoming residents.

Though the Republican Party continued to consolidate power in this ultra-red state, U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney was ousted in a high-profile takedown after turning against former President Donald Trump. Intra-party tensions, meanwhile, deepened long standing divisions in the party.

