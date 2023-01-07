Jordan Anderson

Jordan Anderson stands at the checkout counter at Blue Mountain Bookstore on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. The store is one of 10 net new businesses to open in Laramie in 2022.

 Abby Vander Graaff/Boomerang

The past year has been one of ups and downs for Laramie’s business owners. In 2022, the city had a net increase of 10 new businesses in areas ranging from retail to health.

This increase is on track with previous years, Laramie Main Street Alliance Executive Director Trey Sherwood said. Since at least 2018, the city has seen roughly 10 new businesses each year, reflecting an overall trend of growth in the business community. These increases continued locally even through the pandemic, when business owners across the country were vocal about trouble finding staff members and dealing with inflation.

Brenda Webb

Brenda Webb stands in her new store, Wild West Creations on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Wild West Creations is one of 10 net new businesses to open in Laramie in 2022.

Abby Vander Graaff is a writer for the Laramie Boomerang. She can be reached by email at avandergraaff@laramieboomerang.com. Follow her on Twitter @abbyvg_reporter.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus