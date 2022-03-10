CHEYENNE — A Second Amendment protection bill is now one step away from clearing the House for concurrence.
Senate File 102 was passed by the entire chamber on second reading Tuesday morning, although concerns were shared by representatives in the Committee of the Whole the previous day. While some legislators backed Sen. Larry Hicks, R-Baggs, in his development of the bill, others said it wasn’t far reaching enough.
“This bill in my opinion doesn’t go far enough,” said Rep. Robert Wharff, R-Evanston. “In fact, it alleges that it provides support for the citizenry of this state, and I don’t believe that’s the case.”
The short bill first declares authority under the Second and Tenth amendments of the U.S. Constitution, Article 1, Section 24 of the Wyoming Constitution and other state statutes. The second portion would prohibit the enforcement of federal regulation of firearms by public officers.
This would protect only firearms. An amendment approved by the House Judiciary Committee and the entire chamber also added language to include firearm accessories, magazines and ammunition.
And according to one of its supporters in the House, violators of this section would be at risk of one of the harshest penalties for violators in Second Amendment preservation legislation. Any officer guilty of the misdemeanor is punishable by imprisonment for up to one year, a fine of $2,000, or both. But nothing will restrict an officer from providing assistance to federal authorities for purposes not included in the bill, or from accepting federal funds.
“We don’t want to hamstring them from their current obligations of protecting citizens, say in drug enforcement or something of that nature,” said Rep. Mark Jennings, R-Sheridan.
Local law enforcement has shown their significant support of the bill, which Jennings said was not the case with any other previous legislation brought forward. Both the House and Senate had the opportunity to consider mirror bills called the Second Amendment Preservation Act. Those also focused on prohibiting the enforcement of unconstitutional federal actions on citizens’ right to bear arms, but had harsher consequences for violators.
Some of those included civil penalties up to $50,000, standing to pursue court action and lack of immunity for law enforcement agents who enforced federal law. Representatives who wanted penalties such as these were the ones who did not support the Second Amendment Protection Act.
“I’m not for [SF] 102, it’s weak in verbage,” said Rep. Bill Fortner, R-Gillette. “It’s not the bill that we need to bring forward this year. I know everyone is in fear of their Second Amendment rights, but if we don’t get this bill right, it’s not going to be enough.”
Some legislators threatened to bring forward amendments to delete the enacting clause of the bill, because they hope to debate in the public view on the impact it will truly have. The House has one last chance to make adjustments on third reading before the end of the week.