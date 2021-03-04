The state received 4,800 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and began distributing them among the counties earlier this week.
Sagan Wheeler, director of marketing and communications at Ivinson Memorial Hospital, said that as of Tuesday, Albany County received 300 doses and are dispersing them to several approved providers in Laramie, including IMH, the Downtown Clinic, Albany Community Clinic and Family Physicians and Laramie Pediatrics.
“Three hundred extra doses is awesome,” Wheeler said, “Everyone is just excited to receive more vaccines.”
It is uncertain whether Wyoming will receive regular shipments of the single-dose vaccine at this time, but Wheeler said the partnership between the hospital and Albany County Public Health ensures they can get the vaccine to as many members of the community as possible.
“However many we get, we’re grateful for,” she said. She added the new vaccine further helps the community.
Kim Deti, media relations for Wyoming Department of Health, expressed similar excitement for the newest COVID vaccine. She said the state will continue ordering the latest vaccine but cannot speak to when it will become regularly available.
“[It’s] so new … we don’t have all the details at this point,” she said.
Shipment orders are determined by the storage capacity and local needs of each county, Deti said. Because the Johnson & Johnson vaccine does not require extreme refrigeration, it is hoped it will become more widely available and speed up administration.
Until more information is known about distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Deti urged community members to remain patient and continue educating themselves on the virus and the vaccines.
“We just want to encourage people … if the vaccine is available to them, get vaccinated right away,” Deti said.
ABOUT THE JOHNSON & JOHNSON VACCINE
On Feb. 27, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration determined the immunization met the statuary criteria and was approved for administration to adults 18-years-old or older.
The vaccine is 85% effective compared to 95% for Pfizer and 94% for Moderna, but the potential benefits outweigh the known and potential risks, according to the FDA. The safety and efficacy of the vaccine was evaluated through an on-going, randomized placebo-controlled study conducted by several countries, including South Africa, Mexico, the United States and certain countries in South America.
All 43,783 participants — 21,888 of whom received a saline placebo — underwent analysis for eight weeks after vaccination.
The biggest advantage the new vaccine offers is its single-dose administration. Deti said recipients are protected two weeks after immunization whereas protection from the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines occurs four to five weeks after, depending on when the second booster shot is received.
She spoke to any concerns about which vaccine is better or safer, stating getting vaccinated is the important part.
“[That’s] what really saves lives,” Deti said.
The vaccine is being shipped across the entire nation, with the hopes of providing doses to more community providers. It is estimated more than 20 million doses will have dispersed across the U.S. by the end of March and 100 million in the first half of 2021, according to the Johnson & Johnson website.
To date, more than 88% of the delivered first-dose vaccinations have been administered to eligible Wyomingites; of the 5,560 first-dose vaccines received in Albany County, 4,554 have been administered.