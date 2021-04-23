This year’s 21st annual Ellbogen $50K Entrepreneurship Competition, taking place April 23-24, sports nine different student-led teams with savvy business propositions ranging from AI mental health support to a mobile commercial teaching kitchen to handmade treats and sweets. There are nine teams.
The competition — sponsored by the University of Wyoming College of Business in partnership with the John P. Ellbogen Foundation — will provide startup money to help the winning teams move their business from concept to reality.
The nine teams will be split into two tracks that essentially break the competition down into newer, very early-stage business concepts (Nascent) and more established business concepts (Established), said Dr. Patrick Kreiser, endowed chair of Entrepreneurship and Leadership at the UW College of Business.
Several factors were considered when placing the teams into the two sections of competition, Kreiser said, including the stage of business development, length of time the idea has been developed and academic division levels (i.e., undergraduate or graduate).
“Students from all community colleges and in all disciplines … are welcome to enter the competition,” Kreiser said, adding, “Multi-disciplinary teams that combine members from many disciplines are encouraged, as the teams bring together the variety of skills required for a successful venture.
THE COMPETITION
Each team underwent two previous rounds of vetting and proposal introductions that included written business plans and presentations. The third and final round, scheduled for this weekend, consists of all nine teams formally pitching their business concepts to a panel of judges. By Saturday, only four or five teams will advance.
“The judges will interview those teams and then determine how to award the $50,000 in award money,” Kreiser. He added the judges have complete discretion over how and to whom the money is allocated.
To prepare for this competition, which began last fall with initial proposals, each team was assigned a mentor. Once a week, the mentors would offer guidance and their own experiences as business owners as well help the finalists put together a comprehensive and attractive business pitch.
“Our mentor, Rebecca Walsh … was so supportive and encouraging,” said Emma Dixon, co-partner in Bedrock Outdoors, a community-centered hub for outdoor rental equipment, retail and educational sessions and a finalist competitor.
Dixon added that she and her partner, Taylor Davis—a sophomore studying outdoor recreation and tourism at UW—learned mountains from the owner of Laramie’s Base camp (located on S. Second Street) namely, how to run a business and identifying common trends for outdoor recreation businesses.
“I am definitely most excited about the connections I have made throughout this process … [and] the feedback from the judges,” Dixon said.
Davis said there is a lot of work still left to do, but they have been preparing their market research and working together to figure out what they need to do to have a successful pitch.
“I’m feeling good. We have a big ask, but I think we back that up with data,” Davis said, who did not disclose a specific price.
Another team finalist shared in Davis’ and Dixon’s excitement, including co-partner of B3 Perri Meeks.
“This is the third of three entrepreneurship competitions we’ve competed in this spring, so we have some practice presenting to judges,” Meeks said, who added the biggest challenge they currently face is limiting their pitch to the required 10 minutes.
B3, also founded by Brayton Sanders, a machine-learning engineer and graduate student, is an inventory management design for online retail companies. In essence, business owners can keep better stock of inventory and gain a more accurate estimate of how long current inventory will last and when they should plan another order.
Meeks spoke for himself and Sanders, stating they were fortunate to have “incredible” mentors and are excited to enter the final rounds of competition.
“There has been a ton of work behind the scenes prepping for it, and we’re excited to showcase all that we’ve put together,” he said.
THE JUDGES
Five judges volunteered their time and expertise to judge the student business plans.
“We are absolutely thrilled to have put together a panel exceptional judges for this year’s competition,” Kreiser stated in a newsletter released earlier this month.
“Each of these judges is extremely accomplished … and represent careers success in a variety of entrepreneurial contexts,” he added.
Among the judges is Kim DeVore, president of Jonah Bank of Wyoming and founding Director when the bank was chartered in 2006; Spencer Garland, currently serving as the generation engineering manager for Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association Inc. in Westminister, Colo; Thomas Kinder, founder and CEO of three companies; James Brooks Mitchell, senior lecturer emeritus of Management and Marketing in the UW College of Business; and Shawn Saucier who specializes in financial management and strategy within technology companies and market research and strategy.
According to Keiser, the judges have received written reports from each of the nine finalist teams and will vette them via a 10-12-minute question and answer segment following the pitch.
“Among the many factors that may be considered are the need for the product/service, the target market/strategy, the management team, projected financial viability and impact on the Wyoming economy,” Kreiser said.
ABOUT THE ELLBOGEN FOUNDATION
The John P. Ellbogen $50K Entrepreneurship Competition started in 2001 (the winning team being Rocky Mountaineering Inc.) to encourage college students across the state of Wyoming to act on their talents, ideas and energy to produce tomorrow’s leading businesses, wrote UW Project Coordinator Josie Voight in an email.
In essence, it is a $50,000 experiential learning opportunity for students at the university to learn about the entrepreneurial process.
The Ellbogen Foundation, from which the competition is born, is more than just a competition and is, in fact, a learning center founded by Wyoming native John P. “Jack” Ellbogen.
Ellbogen believed deeply in the importance of quality education for all Americans and that the teacher was the single most important factor to enhance student learning, according to the foundation’s website.
A pilot program was created in the final months of his life and in 2004, the Ellbogen Foundation (as it is known today) was approved by the Wyoming National Board Certification Initiative.