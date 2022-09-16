MDB_2390.jpg

Powell residents Marge and LeRoy Davey celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary last weekend in Cody, where LeRoy is under treatment at Cody Regional Health’s Spirit Mountain Hospice. 

 Mark Davis/Powell Tribune

POWELL — Surrounded by friends — some old and some new — LeRoy and Marge Davey sat at a beautiful dinner table in a grand room with a festive cake decorated in a rose motif and a stack of greeting cards placed in front of them.

“Happy 70th LeRoy and Marge,” the cake read in fluffy pink frosting.

