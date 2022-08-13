...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY
EVENING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall will be
possible.
* WHERE...A portion of southeast Wyoming, including the following
areas, Central Laramie County, Central Laramie Range and Southwest
Platte County, East Platte County, Laramie Valley, South Laramie
Range and South Laramie Range Foothills.
* WHEN...From Noon MDT today through Sunday evening.
* IMPACTS...Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.
Low-water crossings may be flooded.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
The Federal Communications Commission requires phone companies support the 988 number for people to call to reach an existing suicide-prevention hotline, including in Wyoming.
A new phone number has come online for anyone in a mental health crisis with potentially suicidal thoughts.
The new number, 988, replaces the 1-800-273-TALK option for the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The 1-800- 273-TALK number will remain available as well as 988.
To access the free service, call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or text “WYO” to 741-741 for the Crisis Text Line. The number is staffed with full-time Wyoming-based coverage 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The Wyoming-based coverage and simplified call-in number launched last month.
If someone may be considering suicide, ask outright, “Are you feeling suicidal?” said Tracy Young, community engagement consultant for Albany County.
Ask if they have a plan, if they have been thinking about it. If someone answers “yes,” ask how to help, check in with them, and if there is a fear of imminent death or injury, notify emergency services, she said.
In addition to 988, another national resource is:
Trevor Lifeline, with emphasis on LGBTQ issues, Text START to 678-678 or call 1-866-488-7386
Local resources include:
Ivinson Memorial Hospital Behavioral Health Services, 307-742-0285