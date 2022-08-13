988 suicide line

The Federal Communications Commission requires phone companies support the 988 number for people to call to reach an existing suicide-prevention hotline, including in Wyoming.

 Greg Johnson/Boomerang

A new phone number has come online for anyone in a mental health crisis with potentially suicidal thoughts.

The new number, 988, replaces the 1-800-273-TALK option for the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The 1-800- 273-TALK number will remain available as well as 988.

