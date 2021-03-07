Nancy Trabing Mickelson is a fourth generation Wyoming resident who grew up in Laramie. Her parents were Bonnie and LaVerne Trabing. She and husband Jim live in Sheridan but also still spend time at their Laramie home. Her passion is researching her family’s history in Wyoming. She republished an 1888 catalogue of the Trabing Commercial Company founded in 1868 by her great-grandfather August Trabing and his brother Charles. She enjoys sharing family Wyoming history with interested groups.