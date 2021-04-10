Editor’s note: This is the first of a two part series.
“Because people don’t like to talk about it happening, your neighbor could be a victim of it — or someone in your family, and you’d never know,” said Cole Ehmke, personal finance management specialist with the University of Wyoming Cooperative Extension Services and co-author of the 20-page bulletin, “Abuse of Power of Attorney. “
Elder family financial exploitation (EFFE) is an insidious form of fraud and tends to be perpetrated by adult children given power of attorney over their aging and/or incapacitated parents, as stated in the bulletin.
A power of attorney — POA — allows an appointed individual to either financially or medically act on behalf of a principal, generally an older adult. POAs are expected to act in the best interest of the principal and responsibly manage their estate.
“[It’s] someone who can go sign papers for you or open accounts, change investments or file taxes,” Ehmke said. He added a reliable POA will invest a lot of time and ethics to be a full agent.
According to “Abuse,” agents should be trustworthy, fiscally responsible people. Ehmke said these two characteristics should be the primary factors when appointing someone POA, not emotional connections or geographical proximity — which he strongly advises against.
FIRSTHAND BETRAYAL
Virginia “Ginny” Vincenti — co-author of “Abuse” and Professor Emeritus of Human Development and Family Sciences at UW — shared her experience dealing with abuse of power.
“It was the worst experience of my life,” she said.
She and her sister were appointed POA for their parents after her father was hospitalized for a stroke.
Frail and unable to care for herself, Vincenti’s mother moved in with her sister, who lived the closest in Pennsylvania. During her stay there, Vincenti’s sister and brother-in-law (both unidentified) took advantage of their mother’s fragile physique and ignorance of personal finance and manipulated her into signing an illegal document naming Vincenti’s brother-in-law co POA.
“He was kind of domineering … and he went wild,” Vincenti said.
The situation — perpetuated by secrecy, isolation and misrepresentation, led to near division among other family members and untimely caused health-affecting stress.
“(Mom) did not understand because my dad was the one in charge of paying the bills … and she just never learned it,” Vincenti said.
She also mentioned this was a common theme among several EFFE women who either grew up or lived much of their lives during an era when wives deferred to their husbands.
“I could stop some of it, but I couldn’t stop all of it,” Vincenti said, who added there were instances when her co-agency allowed her to gain access to bank statements and speak with doctors — who were sometimes told to withhold medical treatment.
This experience prompted Vincenti to seek ways to not only bring awareness to this common “betrayal of trust,” but offer preventative solutions for principals preparing estate documents.
CO-AGENCY
Co-agency, in some ways helped ensure limited amounts of accountability, Vincenti said, because if she hadn’t had that power, she wouldn’t have been able to investigate.
But there are major risks involved with appointing co-agents with power of attorney, Ehmke said, and it depends solely on the communication dynamics shared between both parties.
Ehmke provided the example of “gifting” and said when writing out an estate document, which typically includes the declaration of a POA, it is paramount for the principal to explicitly describe their intentions for the estate as well as any subjection of power. In theory, this will serves as a base commune for multiple agents and a system of checks and balances.
Sometimes, Ehmke said, principals will purposely appoint antagonistic agents with the hope that one will be keen about accountability and fiduciary responsibility. This doesn’t always work.
“You need these people to be working together and agreeing,” he said. He added there should be a prior history of teamwork, communication and amiability for co-agency to function properly.
For example, he said a principal may not have communicated in their estate plan the intent to decrease the value of their estate. Many principals will do this to qualify for Medicaid and avoid the consuming costs of long-term care, according to “Abuse.”
However, if this isn’t explicitly communicated, even a legitimate use of power — in this case, the agent gifting the estate away — can seem suspicious.
In addition to an agent who can practice active communication, Ehmke and Vincenti emphasized the importance of choosing someone who is ethically responsible.
“You want an agent who knows your interest,” Ehmke said, “that often means family members.”
BE PROACTIVE
Vincenti suggests principals begin protecting themselves against EFFE and fraud while their children are still young.
“Don’t shove [problems] under the rug,” she said, “Practices of parent where their children are young is really import so that those children grow up to be responsible, ethical, compassionate adults.”
She added parents who are “laissez-faire” — or abstain from involvement — and seemingly afraid to set limits on their kids can expect trouble later down the line.
Her decade-long research revealed that many perpetrators committed acts of exploitation as a means to gain revenge for a past wrongdoing inflicted on them by a family member.
“You have to teach children how … to manage their own lives responsibly,” Vincenti said, because it can affect a principal’s years later.
She added when someone is appointed POA in the family, the power dynamic changes.