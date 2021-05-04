star of david.jpg - COPY

During the Nazi regime, Jewish people were forced to wear the Star of David on their clothes.

 BOOMERANG FILE PHOTO

BOOM page plan for Wednesday

A1

News teaser: TALKING TRASH: Volunteers walk the talk, PAGE A3

Sports teaser:

ARTICLES:

County attorney announces resignation, photo, EVE NEWMAN

Storage unit broken into, pix, STEVE STEINER

UW personnel receives anti-Semitic hate mail, photo, MARISSA TAYLOR

Volunteers collect trash from Pilot Hill parcel, photo, EVE NEWMAN

 A2

Correction announcement

Today/Tomorrow in History

Calendar/Weather

ARTICLES:

Wyoming, Idaho among bottom five for first COVID shots, WNE

 

A3 — JUMPS

A4 — OPINON

Editorial cartoon

Racist country? Bob Franken mug, kicker: syndicated column

There is no Biden moment, Rich Lowry mug, kicker: syndicated column

Fill with contact boxes

A5 — OBITS/ARRESTS

On the Record

Former legislator arrested in trafficking sting, pleads not guilty, mug shot, WNE

Man convicted in mother-in-law’s death murder

Masthead: Vol 141, No.88

A6 — REGION

Management Council weighs change that could limit public access, WyoFile

Gordon plans to avoid cuts in next state budget, WNE

A7 NATION

A8 — WORLD

B1-2 — Sports

B 3-4 — Tuesday Comics/puzzles

B5-6 — Wednesday Comics/puzzles

B7-8 — CLS and Display

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus