BOOM page plan for Wednesday
A1
News teaser: TALKING TRASH: Volunteers walk the talk, PAGE A3
Sports teaser:
ARTICLES:
County attorney announces resignation, photo, EVE NEWMAN
Storage unit broken into, pix, STEVE STEINER
UW personnel receives anti-Semitic hate mail, photo, MARISSA TAYLOR
Volunteers collect trash from Pilot Hill parcel, photo, EVE NEWMAN
A2
Correction announcement
Today/Tomorrow in History
Calendar/Weather
ARTICLES:
Wyoming, Idaho among bottom five for first COVID shots, WNE
A3 — JUMPS
A4 — OPINON
Editorial cartoon
Racist country? Bob Franken mug, kicker: syndicated column
There is no Biden moment, Rich Lowry mug, kicker: syndicated column
Fill with contact boxes
A5 — OBITS/ARRESTS
On the Record
Former legislator arrested in trafficking sting, pleads not guilty, mug shot, WNE
Man convicted in mother-in-law’s death murder
Masthead: Vol 141, No.88
A6 — REGION
Management Council weighs change that could limit public access, WyoFile
Gordon plans to avoid cuts in next state budget, WNE
A7 — NATION
A8 — WORLD
B1-2 — Sports
B 3-4 — Tuesday Comics/puzzles
B5-6 — Wednesday Comics/puzzles
B7-8 — CLS and Display