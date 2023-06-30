A tree is temporarily swamped with water as patches of hail surround it at the University of Wyoming Jacoby Golf Course on Thursday, June 29, 2023, after a severe thunderstorm dropped quarter-sized hail on a section of northeast Laramie. In the distance, the storm moved to the northeast and at far right, a member of the Jacoby Golf Course maintenance crew drove to check on other parts of the course. Members of the maintenance crew were forced off the course as they were getting ready for the Laramie Open golf tournament, which was scheduled to begin Friday. They said they planned to be on the course again the next morning to make sure the hail didn’t harm the greens.
Kimball Madsen holds a sample of the hail that fell on the University of Wyoming Jacoby Golf Course on Thursday, June 29, 2023, during a series of thunderstorm squalls. Madsen and other members of the maintenance crew were on the course when the storm began but moved to shelter. The course was scheduled to host the Laramie Open starting on Friday.
A tree is temporarily swamped with water as patches of hail surround it at the University of Wyoming Jacoby Golf Course on Thursday, June 29, 2023, after a severe thunderstorm dropped quarter-sized hail on a section of northeast Laramie. In the distance, the storm moved to the northeast and at far right, a member of the Jacoby Golf Course maintenance crew drove to check on other parts of the course. Members of the maintenance crew were forced off the course as they were getting ready for the Laramie Open golf tournament, which was scheduled to begin Friday. They said they planned to be on the course again the next morning to make sure the hail didn’t harm the greens.
Carol Ryczek/Laramie Boomerang
Kimball Madsen holds a sample of the hail that fell on the University of Wyoming Jacoby Golf Course on Thursday, June 29, 2023, during a series of thunderstorm squalls. Madsen and other members of the maintenance crew were on the course when the storm began but moved to shelter. The course was scheduled to host the Laramie Open starting on Friday.