“She gallops across the prairie astride her magnificent horse, Dunigan, soft leather divided skirt flapping above her hand-tooled boots,” the story begins.
As visitors watch, the rider skids to a halt, jumps from the saddle and begins to shake hands with a smile and the phrase, “Howdy folks, I’m Calamity Jane.”
The scene described above is the introduction to a story about Laramie’s Frontier Town, a feature of the Wyoming Territorial Park in 1993. Published in the Buffalo (New York) News, it described a frontier experience for tourists.
As the Wyoming Territorial Prison site was upgraded, a group of Laramie residents hoped to create not just a museum, but an entire frontier experience, said Lynette Nelson, visitor services supervisor at today’s prison site.
Just as the current site attracts visitors from all over the world, Frontier Town billed itself as a Wild West destination.
“The main entrance was through Frontier Town,” Nelson said.
The frontier experience was based in replicas of 19th century buildings, now on the west side of the state historical site campus.
The park opened in 1992 after years of restoration work spearheaded by a “kitchen table committee” of local residents, Nelson said. The group wanted to restore the prison to its original appearance and create a sense of life in Laramie City at the time the prison was operational.
In Frontier Town, visitors could stroll down the boardwalk, talking with full-time and seasonal employees dressed in period costumes. They could witness gunfights, interact with re-enactors playing Butch Cassidy, a U.S. marshal and a French fur trader.
“Rattlesnake Jake,” dressed in the chaps and handlebar mustache of a 1930s cowboy, walked the streets, singing and doing rope tricks.
If they needed a break, they could dine on buffalo burgers or frontier chili.
At its peak, before the state took over the site, an estimated 50,000 to 75,000 people visited the site during its May through September season, Nelson said.
In addition, visitors could board an old railroad for a trip to Fox Park, a 108-mile round-trip to the scenic area near Jelm.
The barn and show ring were left standing after the University of Wyoming left the site and became a popular dinner theater venue.
“They wrote and produced their own shows. They were very well done. They had a good reputation,” Nelson said.
The venue is still available and could be open to a local theater company, Nelson said. It is also available for private events with a special use permit.
She said that while Frontier Town is not scheduled to be recreated, there is work scheduled to maintain the buildings with the hope that some venues, such as the store, will be open to visitors in the future.
Note: Thank you to Spencer MacLellan at the Albany County Public Library, the American Heritage Center at the University of Wyoming, the Wyoming State Archives and Lynette Nelson at the Wyoming Territorial Prison Historical Site for helping to collect information and photographs.