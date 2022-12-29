The sunrise is stunning. Bright pink, yellows and reds span above the pines as I pause to take it in. Dobby, my Australian shepherd, looks about, wondering why I stopped. He gazes into the trees, looking for movement.
We are on the Nordic ski trails at Happy Jack Recreation Area the day after Christmas. Dobby is stylin’ it in his bright pink booties. Without them, I’d have to pluck ice from between his paw pads every 15 minutes. The booties work great and keep the ice at bay. The bright pink color helps find booties he kicks off.
This is the first season I’ve taken Dobby skiing on these trails since, up until now, he wasn’t ready for all the activity. I gave it a try a few weeks ago after doing some training on the trails at Chimney Park; it went much better than I expected.
Dobby takes quite well to skijouring where he is out in front and I ski behind. He wears a padded harness and I have a padded waist belt. A long tether with a bungee section connects us. At Happy Jack I use the tether in the parking lot and on the first trail loop, as required. If there are skiers around, I continue skijouring to ensure my dog doesn’t become someone else’s problem.
On this morning we are alone on the trails so I let Dobby wander and check all the p-mail. We hear the grooming machine approaching and I test Dobby to see if he’ll just sit and let the machine go by without feeling the need to give chase.
The snowmobile putts down the trail and Dobby is such a good boy, watching it intently but remaining seated. It has taken three years to get to this point with Dobby. He is of the belief that all people want to meet him and all dogs want to play; getting him to remain seated has been difficult and is still a work in progress.
Dobby remains seated until Randy Hulme, the long-time trail groomer with the Medicine Bow Nordic Association, pauses to say hello. Once I start talking, Dobby thinks that’s his cue to also greet Randy. He jumps up, reaching atop of the snowmobile. Before I realize it, he dashes off and I know something is up. He managed to steal one of Randy’s gloves and prances off with his prize. Randy laughs with good humor, but I tell him getting it back can be difficult.
Dobby throws the glove in the air and then slaps it wildly back and forth, as if forcing it into submission. I know yelling or scolding will not get the glove back. Dobby simply doesn’t respond to such training methods. Instead I offer a treat and tell him to sit. His “sit” reflex is so strong that it works; he can’t resist his quick response to the command. I give him the treat while picking up the glove; it is saved from any damage.
The day before, when in Casper for Christmas, I walked the path at Morad Park – a wonderful dog park along the North Platte River. It was quite breezy, but fairly warm. I bent over to tie my shoelace. In a flash, Dobby grabbed the pom-pom on my hat and pulled the hat off my head. It was “game on” as he pranced off with it in his gleeful keep-away.
Again, it took some doing but I got him to respond to the “sit” command, offering a treat, and getting the hat back before the pom-pom was reduced to a few shreds of yarn.
Our family gathering included eight humans, eight dogs and one cat. I looked forward to Dobby dissipating his unending energy with the other canines.
Alas, it didn’t turn out so well. Instead of romping in the yard with Addie, an Aussie just a month older than Dobby, Addie wanted nothing to do with Dobby.
Of the seven other dogs, only Kona, the elderly and very arthritic yellow lab, wanted to play. Alas, Kona’s romping days are over, but at least she didn’t growl at Dobby and tried to play as much as she could.
To keep the peace, I took Dobby to the dog park to wear him out. I walked the path loop a couple times and met up with a golden retriever that was willing to play with Dobby, at least until a squirrel crossed the path.
Then we struck gold. A man with three dogs arrived. One dog was a high energy red Australian shepherd. Dobby met his match because that dog was more than willing to play. Then two other owners came up with their young and energized dogs. It was truly “game on” as the dogs went into zoom mode, racing full-speed in big circles.
That was my Christmas present to Dobby: a romp with a bunch of play-minded dogs of similar size and energy. His present to me was just making me laugh and smile at his pure joy. It was a Christmas for the dogs, and I can’t think of anything better.