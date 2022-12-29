The sunrise is stunning. Bright pink, yellows and reds span above the pines as I pause to take it in. Dobby, my Australian shepherd, looks about, wondering why I stopped. He gazes into the trees, looking for movement.

We are on the Nordic ski trails at Happy Jack Recreation Area the day after Christmas. Dobby is stylin’ it in his bright pink booties. Without them, I’d have to pluck ice from between his paw pads every 15 minutes. The booties work great and keep the ice at bay. The bright pink color helps find booties he kicks off.

