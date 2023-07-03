In 1976, Laramie local Shirley Lilley started the Kids Horse Show. This year, to begin Jubilee Days on Saturday and just three months after her passing, the Albany County Fairgrounds rodeo arena hosted for the first time the newly-named Shirley Lilley Memorial Kids Horse Show in her honor.

Lilley began her participation with Laramie Jubilee Days in 1949 after being named Lady-In-Waiting. Two years later in 1951, she served as Miss Jubilee Days Queen and assisted with kids’ rodeo events through the 1960s. After starting the horse show, Lilley remained a valued participant for Laramie Jubilee Days, with 2023 marking the 74th year of engagement with the summer celebration.

Rachelle Trujillo is a freelance journalist for the Laramie Boomerang. She currently is a student at the University of Wyoming and has written for the Casper Star-Tribune and The Wyoming Truth, was an assistant editor at the Branding Iron and was an intern for U.S. Sen. John Barrasso in Casper and Washington, D.C. She can be contacted by emailing news@laramieboomerang.com.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus