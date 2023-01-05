When visitors come to ride horses with Bonnie Swiatek at her home in Rogers Canyon, the first thing she does is point at the steep hill shooting up outside her dining room window.
“I’ll ask anybody who says they can ride well, ‘can you ride up that?’ That’s one of my tests,” she said.
While they may seem formidable to some, steep inclines and high altitude are two of the elements that drew Swiatek into the sport of endurance riding 22 years ago.
Now 77 years old, Swiatek is retiring from the sport with over 6,000 competition miles under her belt.
Swiatek is part of the American Endurance Ride Conference, a group of riders who compete on long-distance rides through some of the most scenic areas of the American West.
The most extreme riders span distances as long as 100 miles during the course of 24 hours.
Swiatek typically competed in 25-mile rides, which she’d finish in about four hours — two hours shorter than the average time.
The sport has taken Swiatek across the West, where she rode through extreme heat, and cold, scaling up and down rocky crags and canyons. The lowest altitude she’s competed at was 5,000 feet. The highest, 10,000 feet.
“To me, getting out there is like going to church. You’re out in this beautiful country,” Swiatek said. “We’re past tree line on some of the rides, and that just blows me away.”
Swiatek has ridden 13 different horses in competition throughout her career, though most of those miles were on a handful of her most faithful equine partners.
“You have to earn their respect,” Swiatek said. “And once you’ve earned it, they will do anything for you—and I mean anything.”
There are a few qualities in a horse that make an excellent partner for endurance riding, Swiatek said. They should be independent and smart. These were similarities of two of her main horses she rode most in competitions—Tala and Sky.
Swiatek rode both horses, first Tala and then Sky, until their retirements, both at age 26.
In endurance races, participants are judged on the time it takes them to complete rides, but also on the health condition of their horse when they start and arrive at the finish.
While some competitors used technology to measure their horse’s heart rate and metabolics, Swiatek preferred to go old-fashioned, simply listening to the animal’s breath and heart rate as she rode.
Completing rides safely and quickly requires a partnership and an understanding between horse and rider, with the rider matching their speeds to how fast the horse can go, Swiatek said.
For Sky, this speed was a canter, a brisker pace than the average trot that most riders and horses use to cover the long distances.
Sky was an unlikely partner for Swiatek, who got her for $1 after trading a brood mare for her. When Sky first arrived at her new home, the horse was afraid to even walk past the driveway alone.
By her second ever endurance ride, Sky was already on the list of winners.
Just as the rides present challenges for humans, they are no easy feat for the horses either. It takes 2-3 years to get a horse into the right physical condition for long-distance rides, Swiatek said.
The conditioning process involves training on rides just as long as in competition, and having the horses run wind sprints.
While some people train horses by “breaking” them, Swiatek works to build a connection with horses from the time they are born. She also works to mimic the behavior of lead mares in wild horse herds by driving the horses away from the herd if they misbehave.
When raising young ones, no matter the species, it’s important to make sure they know they are loved, disciplined and have a chance to think for themselves, she said.
“You have to allow all of them—kids, dogs, horses—to fail,” Swiatek said. “They have to learn to deal with failure. And once they learn that, man, they fly.”
Swiatek’s always built strong relationships with horses. Growing up in Illinois, she started playing with horses when she was as young as 2 years old, and finally got her first horse when she was 25.
Between competitions, training and roundups, Swiatek estimates that she’s ridden over 20,000 miles on horseback.
Last season, Swiatek completed seven endurance rides to finish out her career. While she may not be on long rides again, she hopes to act as a mentor for future riders.
“I just can’t say enough how wonderful the rides are and how wonderful the people are,” she said.