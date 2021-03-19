Disney has fallen into (and overcome several times) the unavoidable challenge of creating new and engaging material, but the “hero’s journey” — which Disney tends to rely on for many of its children’s films — is an overused and difficult-to-reinvent trope that manifests itself once again in Don Hall and Carlos Lopez Estrada’s “Raya and the Last Dragon.”
This isn’t to say the 108 minute movie failed in all areas of cinematic entertainment, but there are some developmental and cosmetic faults that cripple the underlying aesthetics and strengths of the movie.
For starters, some critics have issued the complaint the voice actors are too mature for the characters, and it shows (or rather it’s heard). Sisu, the last water dragon in Kumandra, is voiced by American actress and comedian Nora Lum. Professionally known as Awkwafina, the actress and her chosen name serendipitously represent the more traditional concepts of dragons in Eastern lore, and simultaneously embodies the quirky, awkward nature of Sisu.
However, some believe her voice is too deep and raspy to accurately portray a children’s character. This cosmetic and superfluous complaint doesn’t affect the mechanics of the movie so much as the constant references to modernism embodied by mature and modern humor.
Likewise, critics have said Kelly Marie Tran’s voice acting for Raya wasn’t “teen” enough for the character. My counter to this is: Raya is the last of her people wandering the lands of a broken and dangerously divided nation with unacknowledged guilt and pain. She was forced to grow up and experience the hardships of life before she should have and those hard pressed experiences find their way into her demeanor and personality.
The maturity of Sisu and Raya shouldn’t be downfalls to the movie because it’s representative of the natural progression of the human condition: some experience metaphorical (or literal) genocide at a young age and those circumstances naturally shape a person’s demeanor and personality.
Second, for a kid’s movie that is almost two hours long, development of supporting characters is lacking. Hall and Estrada are too reliant on context and challenge the audience — consisting mainly of children sans life experience — to piece together the fragments of character development destroyed by a plague. Admittedly, it is easy for viewers such as parents to piece together the heartache of losing family members or going comically insane from isolation with empty baby cribs and cool humor. But betwixt children (those too young to fully understand the emotional toll of loss but too old to let pathos go unnoticed) might find themselves confused.
The overall and perhaps all encompassing strength of “Raya” is its forwardness on a timely issue: unlike some movies where the theme is camouflaged by metaphor, “Raya” openly states the mistrust between different peoples is divisive and devastating, not only at a national level, but on personal levels, too.
Sisu’s naivety imbeds itself in blind, childish trust — both in her capabilities and in those around her. A children’s movie promoting difference and urging trust between those that are different is reflective of the American social and political climate. It also challenges the narrative and highlights how divisive, centralized individualism creates systemic mistrust.
Lastly, Raya’s rivalry with Namaari, voiced by Gemma Chan, is revelatory, not because they find the strength to trust one another in a time when unity is a necessity, but because the nature of their rivalry stemmed from the same desire to create a better world for their people.
This movie is timely and important specifically because of this character dynamic. Typically in children’s fairytales, the antagonist and protagonist foil one another and effectively represent “good” and “evil.” But in “Raya” the two main characters have character flaws that exempt them from being wholly good or wholly evil. Likewise, both Namaari and Raya act on their instincts to do what they think is best for their people.
Despite the forced humor (often a symptom of hard times) and airy development of supporting actors, “Raya” is aesthetically stunning and a lean film about the human condition.