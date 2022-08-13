...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...A portion of southeast Wyoming, including the following
areas, Central Laramie County, Central Laramie Range and Southwest
Platte County, East Platte County, Laramie Valley, South Laramie
Range and South Laramie Range Foothills.
* WHEN...Through Sunday evening.
* IMPACTS...Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.
Low-water crossings may be flooded.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
1 of 2
A worker assists the Albany County Sheriff’s Office in closing North Cedar Street just north of Snowy Range Road because of flooding Saturday evening.
The Spring Creek Drainage became a river with its own set of rapids after a Saturday storms. It is pictured here looking east from just east of the 13th Street Bridge on Spring Creek Drive. The matted grass above the waterline shows how far the drainage had come down by early evening.
A worker assists the Albany County Sheriff’s Office in closing North Cedar Street just north of Snowy Range Road because of flooding Saturday evening.
Carol Ryczek/For the Boomerang
The Spring Creek Drainage became a river with its own set of rapids after a Saturday storms. It is pictured here looking east from just east of the 13th Street Bridge on Spring Creek Drive. The matted grass above the waterline shows how far the drainage had come down by early evening.
A Saturday afternoon thunderstorm brought heavy rain and hail to Laramie, prompting some areas of the city to experience flooding as storm drains struggled to keep up with the brief, but intense, deluge.
Reports were that parts of downtown had some flooding, along with other areas around the city. The Laramie Police Department at one time was warning people to steer clear of 3rd and 4th streets north of Harney Street because of the flooding.
The storm came with a flash flood warning from the National Weather Service, but as of press time there had been no reports of damage. A measurement of just how much rain the area received also hadn't been reported to the National Weather Service.