Expectations about the last day of school conjure images of students sitting at their desks, tapping their feet as the clock inches toward that magic time when the bell rings for the final time. But for some Laramie students, the day of celebration was spent far from their desks.
Friday morning at Linford Elementary School quickly turned into a showdown between students and teachers. The battlefield was the school’s outdoor area and the challenge was kickball.
In the end, the teachers won, but that didn’t discourage students on their last day in class before summer break. Instead, they were more concerned with saying goodbye to one another.
A group of fifth graders sitting near the field talked about the anticipation they felt leaving elementary school and heading to middle school in the fall. While they unanimously agreed it was a frightful proposition, some were ready for the change.
“I’m excited and scared to go to middle school, but I’m also ready for a challenge,” said Eva Bair.
Down the street at Slade Elementary School, fifth graders celebrated the transition with a graduation ceremony. Some received awards for their participation in music, while others were highlighted for their academics and personality traits, including kindness and perseverance.
The students took turns reflecting on memories and nuggets of advice they’d gained during their time at the school.
“It feels good,” said Jackson Enevoldsen about finishing elementary school. “It’s a little nerve-wracking.”
Enevoldsen plans to spend the summer playing baseball, an activity his classmates eagerly said they would do as well.
The past two academic years brought special challenges for students, teachers and parents having to adjust to virtual learning because of the COVID-19 pandemic and adhering to changing public health orders. During Friday’s graduation ceremony, the fifth graders said that while the drawbacks were obvious (not being able to get help from teachers), there were some benefits as well (wearing pajamas during class).
They also took a final run through the hallways of the school, complete with a silly string gauntlet at the end through parents and teachers — it was anyone’s guess which age group enjoyed the battle more.
At Spring Creek Elementary School, fifth graders also followed tradition by taking a final lap around the outside of the school, their final goodbye to the building. Younger students lined the sidewalk, giving their older classmates high-fives and cheers as they passed.
As the final minutes of class time ticked away, a handful of kindergartners in Ms. Heather Morris’ class at Spring Creek looked a little sad.
“I’m going to miss everyone,” one lamented, saying he wished it wasn’t the last day of school.
The last day at Slade was one of goodbyes for everyone in attendance, as next year the school will move into a new building near 11th and Reynolds streets. The students talked about what part of the school they would take with them if they could, with answers ranging from, “a tile from the hallway” to “the hill because it’s really fun.”
During the ceremony, they gave some advice to future students that also can easily apply to adults: “Have fun,” “never give up” and “be kind.”