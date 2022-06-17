The Wyoming Department of Transportation has released a revised set of rules for towing and recovery vehicles that have been in the works for years. The rules cover a wide range of industry practices ranging from equipment to customer service.
The rules are open for public comment through July 21. If given a green light by the Wyoming Transportation Commission during its meeting in August, the changes are expected to provide a layer of regulation for an industry that is generally unregulated at the state and national levels.
Those with ties to the industry say they’ve heard complaints about how Wyoming’s towing industry operates, whether it be over alleged involvement of inexperienced or out-of-state companies or an alleged epidemic of price gouging that’s pushed by some companies.
The new set of regulations are meant to decrease instances of complaints and formalize policies that were already in practice.
“I think it will help curb some of those issues,” said Rodney Miears, Towing and Recovery Program coordinator for the Wyoming Highway Patrol. “I think there will always be some of those issues. This will certainly help.”
The regulations are the result of years of work from the state’s Towing Advisory Board, a group of industry professionals who were organized in 2018 to begin the process of re-introducing regulation to the industry after it was deregulated by the federal government in 1994.
The proposed set of regulations are not part of the Wyoming statutes, but will be enforced by Wyoming Highway Patrol within its jurisdiction. Penalties for violating the outlined rules include levels of suspension or removal from the WHP’s call rotation list.
WHP troopers use the rotation list to decide which towing and recovery company to call when responding to a crash scene that requires those services.
The proposed regulations include standards companies must meet to get on the rotation list. These include provisions that drivers must pass a background check and their equipment must meet a minimum threshold of safety requirements.
The rules also outline how WHP will determine if a company is meeting their obligations to keep rates fair and reasonable. WHP will consider fee schedules, posted rates, quotes and rates charges for similar services.
In 2021, the Wyoming Highway Patrol received 40 complaints about towing companies, most from commercial trucking outfits, Miears said during a January interview. That number is down from previous years, however.
The Highway Patrol responds to anywhere from 4,000 to 5,000 calls a year for crashes that need a tow truck. Especially when recovering a semitrailer hauling goods across the state, the bills can quickly add up to tens of thousands of dollars.
One example
The issue with Wyoming being a relatively unregulated state for towing and recovery services was highlighted in January with a story about a Rawlins company accused of price gouging a long-haul trucking company.
Blue Line Distribution, a carrier based in Ontario, Canada, received a $77,280 bill Dec. 11 from Maps Towing and Diesel Repair Inc. of Rawlins for the recovery of a semitrailer that slid off the road on I-80 between Laramie and Rawlins, according to an invoice obtained by the Rawlins Times.
Blue Line ended up negotiating a settlement of $50,000 to retrieve its truck from the tow company’s property. Shortly thereafter, the company filed a complaint with the Wyoming Highway Patrol, demanding $45,000 of the fee be refunded.
The tow company “basically held us (for) ransom, and they got what they wanted,” said Blue Line owner Tom Della Maestra.
Despite disputing the charge, Blue Line had to pay up to regain access to its truck and cargo, he said.
Among some of the itemized charges on Blue Line’s bill was a $6,400 inclement weather fee; a $3,200 charge for a “supervisor” on site; $5,600 for “traffic control,” which a photo shows as setting up some cones around the scene; another $3,200 to give the truck’s driver a ride back to Rawlins; and a $10,080 “processing fee.”
A step in the right direction
For some in the industry, the regulations won’t be enough to solve the issues faced by business owners and customers, but they are a step in the right direction.
“I think this is a good start,” said Andy Burg, chairman of the Towing Advisory Board and longtime owner of a towing and recovery business. “It’s not everything I like or want, but it’s a good start to getting a hold of our state.”
Burg is in favor of the rules outlining consequences for failure to comply with regulations, which he says weren’t always applied in the past. There should be more requirements for recovery outfits to prove their knowledge and experience before getting on the tow rotation list, he said.
Towing and recovery companies have faced increased operating costs as prices for gas and insurance continue to skyrocket. Burg said if the towing industry is going to be regulated, he’d like to see rules on those industries as well.
He also highlighted the importance of collaboration between towing and recovery companies and Wyoming Highway Patrol.
“We’re good friends,” Burg said. “I really believe in that. To work with somebody right you can’t be forceful and try to tell them how to do their job.”
Public comments on the rule revisions can be submitted to dot-managementservices@wyo.gov or sent by mail and must be received by 5 p.m. July 21. A public hearing will be held on that date at 3 p.m. at the WYDOT auditorium in Cheyenne.
Virtual meeting access instructions will be available at dot.state.wy.us/home.html at least one week before the meeting.