The public is invited to attend a short ceremony to dedicate the installation of a plaque at Joe Martin’s grave at 11 a.m. Saturday at Greenhill Cemetery.
Because of the ongoing construction on 15th Street, access to the cemetery is on Willett Drive. Signs posted inside the cemetery will direct drivers to the northwest corner, the site of Potter Field.
The ceremony will include a viewing of the plaque and a brief talk by Clint Black about the events that led to Martin’s death.
On Aug. 29, 1904, Joe Martin, a Black man, was forcefully taken from the Albany County Courthouse jail by men who usurped the power of the county and lynched him.
It was alleged that Martin had assaulted a woman worker at the jail while working in the kitchen. The Albany County sheriff took no action to prevent Martin’s removal or the lynching. Hundreds of Laramie residents assembled to watch the lynching that occurred across the street from the courthouse on the corner of Sixth Street and Grand Avenue. No one intervened to try to stop the crime.
District Court Judge Charles Carpenter, who had been out of town on the day of the lynching, convened a grand jury to review the case. The men called to be jurors were George Campbell, Elmer Lovejoy, George Chapman, Leander Keyes, Martin Beck, F.P. Mason, A. Johnson, William Isberg, Frank J. Terry, Frank Vorpahl, C.P. Lund and Peter Cunningham. Campbell was selected foreman.
In giving his charge to the jury, Carpenter characterized the act of lynching as an “outrage upon moral law and upon this community and state.” He told the jurors only the courts were authorized to deal with Martin no matter the nature of his offense. Carpenter then noted any men, women and children who witnessed the lynching should come forward to offer evidence.
“Every man who participated in this lynching and murder," Carpenter said, "by actual participation or who aided, abetted and counselled the same is guilty of the highest crime known to the law.”
He then tasked the grand jurors to carry out their sworn duty “faithfully and fearlessly.”
The jury was conducted by County Attorney Thomas H. Gibson. Immediately, several witnesses were called to testify. Among those were three with first-hand knowledge of the lynching: Judge M.N. Grant, Sheriff Alfred Cook and William Frazee. Grand jury deliberations were done in secret. None of the members leaked information about how they proceeded.
In the end, the jury indicted no one for Martin's lynching despite multiple eyewitnesses and clear violations of the law.
The installation of the plaque and the dedication ceremony is co-sponsored by the Albany County Historical Society, the Laramie Plains Museum and Greenhill Cemetery.
For more information or questions about the event, contact Jane Nelson at jnelson@uwyo.edu or 307-745-8541.