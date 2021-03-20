A documentary movie that follows a migrating mule deer across western Wyoming is set to premiere online this weekend.
The free screening of “Deer 139” is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday via YouTube, with access available at www.uwyo.edu/haub/ruckelshaus-institute. A question-and-answer session on Zoom with the movie’s production team will follow the 55-minute screening. The movie will be available to watch on YouTube following the Saturday event.
In “Deer 139,” University of Wyoming research scientist Samantha Dwinnell and two friends follow the 85-mile migration path of a mule deer doe from her winter range near Pinedale to summer range overlooking Star Valley.
The idea for the project, which was completed in 2019, grew out of Dwinnell’s desire to learn more about the migratory journeys of her research subjects. Her work in the Monteith Shop, which is part of the Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources, focuses on the influence of environmental changes on wildlife survival.
“As soon as you start working with migratory animals, you want to figure out where they go and what their migrations are like,” she said in an earlier interview.
She realized a documentary project would allow her to share the adventure and the migration story with a larger audience, so she enlisted friends Tennessee Watson and Anya Tyson to join her. The Monteith Shop and the Haub School produced the project.
“What better way to get our science outside to a broader audience then make a film about it?” she said.
During two nine-day trips, they hiked, rafted and skied the route taken by Deer 139, while filmmakers Morgan Heim and Jayme Dittmar directed. Deer 139 takes about six weeks to make the spring trip, and the crew scheduled their travels to overlap with hers at different times.
“Deer take their time while migrating,” Dwinnell said. “They’re smart about it. They’re connected to the landscape, and they’re moving in response to what’s changing on the landscape.”
The deer’s summer range is located in a pristine mountain environment, while her winter range is dotted with energy development. But, it allows her to survive when winter sets in.
“That’s why migration happens,” she said. “It’s presumed these animals would much prefer staying in these lush, high-alpine areas that become inhospitable in the winter.”
The stories of migratory animals are important as scientists continue to learn more about their routes and the importance they play in an animal’s survival. Deer 139 is a research subject in the Monteith Shop’s Wyoming Range Mule Deer Project, which focuses on tracking mule deer throughout their lives to better understand their behavior, life history and population dynamics.
“We have rapid landscape changes that are occurring, but also issues with how we perceive public lands and an intact landscape,” she said.
The documentary was selected to be part of the 2019 Banff Mountain Film Festival and has been making the rounds of other film festivals since then.