The future was on display Monday as Ivinson Memorial Hospital looked 50 years into the past.
A time capsule from 1973, with instructions to be opened on March 6, 2023, was positioned near the hospital’s entrance. Surrounding it was evidence of medicine today — robotic surgery, cancer care and plans for a remodeled and expanded emergency department.
The capsule was placed when Ivinson Memorial Hospital moved its original location, from 1917-1972, on the corner of 10th Street and Ivinson Avenue, to its current location at 255 N. 30th St.
“It’s amazing what’s changed during the years,” Doug Faus, hospital chief executive officer, told a crowd that filled the hospital entrance.
Faus talked about developments within the past 10 years. One was a machine used to administer radiation treatments to cancer patients.
“We have a linear accelerator that is second to none in the county; we’ve got an amazing team that delivers care right here in Laramie,” Faus said. “We always talk about the building, but I tell you what, the people, the technology make a big difference. That’s a piece of equipment gets used five days a week and prevents people from having to travel out of the community.”
He directed the crowd’s attention to a four-armed surgical robot.
“That equipment is a $2 million piece of equipment,” Faus said. “The surgeon can sit at a console, kind of like an Atari game — I’m an old school gamer.” The advantage for the surgeon, and patient, he said, is that the robotic arms and wrists can move in ways that human fingers can’t.
Faus invited visitors to tour a new obstetrics department and said plans are in place to expand and remodel the hospital’s emergency room.
After the nod to the future, Faus opened the time capsule, a small metal box that has been under wraps since 1973.
The first item was a reel-to-reel tape of the dedication ceremony, Saturday, May 19, 1973. The tape was made by KOWB radio and also was saved as a cassette, a popular means of recording at that time. A band played in the background as the new building was formally dedicated.
The box also contained:
• Two boxes with rolls of Kodak film, 16 mm film, which Faus said will be digitized.
• A packet of letters with introduction and history of the hospital in Albany County, 1868-1972. The descriptive letters Military hospital at Fort Sanders, Union Pacific Hospital, St. Joseph Hospital 1876-1896, a county hospital in the 1890s and Ivinson Memorial Hospital.
• A copy of the May 19, 1973, Laramie Boomerang, with a special insert about the new hospital.
• A bill for services for $179.44 for inpatient and outpatient services, with billing codes for the services, but no description of what they were.
• A business card from Rocky Mountain Towing.
• A copy of the 1973 dedication speech text.
After the box was opened, Faus reflected on what he might want to see on a time capsule if he were to place one today.
“I think some of the same things ... I think it’s always fascinating to see what the expenses were back then. I’d like to see more pictures of the technology, to see what’s changed. Will a robot be a thing? We think its great now, but will it be — will we even do surgery 50 years from now?” Faus asked.
“We’ve been hearing a lot about artificial intelligence, how its supposed to impact health care. I can’t see that yet, but in 50 years, it’s going to be so different,” he said.
In the audience on Monday were several employees, now retired, who were employed by Ivinson in 1973. They wore tags that said, “I worked here in 1973.”
One of the former employees, Ruth Ferguson, was a former pharmacy manager. She was employed by Ivinson from 1959-1996.
Ferguson said she grew with the hospital, from working a few hours a day to supervising a department with a staff and secretary. It was unusual at that time for a woman to be a pharmacy manager, she acknowledged, but for her, “it clicked.”
Laramie resident Germaine St. John was at the dedication ceremony in 1973, and returned for the opening of the time capsule.
She was not a hospital employee, but was in a “very visible position with my employment,” she said. She also was involved in civic groups and city government.
St. Germain said the hospital was one of the reasons she remained in Laramie, and her instincts paid off when she was seriously hurt in Italy in 2011.
She was treated in Italy but transferred to Ivinson Memorial Hospital, where she remained for almost two months.
After Monday’s ceremony, she listened to the recording of the 1973 event, nodding when she recognized a name.
“I know so many of those names,” she said.