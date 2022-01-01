Boomerang Writer
Jeanine Niemoller grew up in Potter, Nebraska, watching her father help others.
Potter is a remote area with few emergency services available, so her father would use his half-track to rescue neighbors during snowstorms, tornadoes and other natural disasters. She recalls that he once picked up a woman who lived in the country and drove her 18 miles so she could give birth in a hospital.
Niemoller relived these memories Christmas Day when she and her husband, Bob, volunteered with Laramie Elks Lodge to deliver free meals to people who homebound because of a heavy overnight snow.
She and Bob have lived in Laramie for more than 50 years. They make it a point to offer support to those they know would be alone during the holiday season when it can be even more difficult to deal with loneliness and isolation.
While that experience may be for a special occasion, helping others is a normal part of Niemoller’s daily routine.
She spent 27 years at Ivinson Memorial Hospital working in administration and doing rehab and end-of-life care in the Extended Care Unit.
During that time she worked on hospice, reproductive health and ethics boards. She also has worked with the Wyoming Nurses Association, the American Nurses Association and Sigma.
Nursing and health care has always been a focus in Niemoller’s life. In 1956, when she was 9 years old, her mother had a surgery to remove a brain tumor at Saint Joseph Hospital in Denver. She was the first person to have open brain surgery at the hospital and came out of it with part of her body paralyzed.
Niemoller spent much of her life caring for her mother and said that during the time there weren’t resources like rehabilitation and counseling available, but she still remembers the kindness of the Catholic nurses she met at the hospital during visits after the surgery.
“There was a sister there that had taken a liking to my mother … and talked to me when we’d go to visit, and I just knew I wanted to be a nurse,” Niemoller said.
She now serves as vice president and grant administrator at The Wyoming Center for Nursing. The goal of the organization is to adequately prepare a workforce of nurses who can help people in rural areas of the state.
“(Niemoller) is always full of ideas and she’s a hard worker,” said Mary Behrens, president of the organization. “I can always count on her.”
For Niemoller, nursing is about much more than addressing the immediate physical needs of a patient. Instead, a large portion of her work is dedicated to making sure people have resources to stay well on a daily basis, which could prevent them from needing serious health procedures in the future.
“There is no money left in this country (or) in this world to take care of people the way we have taken care of them in the past,” Niemoller said. “People need to avoid needing those kinds of services.”
Niemoller said that in many rural areas of Wyoming, poverty and a culture of toughness can overshadow the need for self-care and general wellness.
She once met a patient who was injured by a chainsaw and used baling twine to sew up the wound himself. She said situations like that happen often, but easier access to clinics could encourage more people to seek professional care.
Increasing that access also means doing community work and fighting social, economic and cultural barriers that keep people from taking care of themselves.
The center’s most recent project was to connect health care students at University of Wyoming with older people who needed help learning how to use technology like cellphones and Wi-Fi.
Niemoller explained that older people have physical differences from younger people, such as issues with vision or weak fingerprints, that make it hard to use smartphones and other devices.
In teaching patients how to work with these differences, the students had the opportunity to practice the same set of skills they need in a more traditional health care setting, such as assessing patients and explaining things to them in an understandable way.
Being technologically savvy can dramatically increase wellness for older people as it helps them contact their doctors, order groceries, connect with their families and call for help if they need it, Niemoller said. This was especially crucial at the start of the pandemic when using technology was the only way to safely connect with others.
“It got me through (the pandemic) … because I could see we were making a difference,” Niemoller said.
Niemoller takes on other duties at the center as well, such as raising money, and organizing and writing grants.
The center used to be part of the University of Wyoming, but Niemoller and Behrens helped transfer it to a nonprofit in 2008 as a way to secure more money for programming and longevity. The pair put in hours and hours of time to make it happen with the few resources they had.
“In Wyoming, if you’re doing one thing you’re also doing 10 other things,” Behrens said.
Niemoller hopes her work in the program will help sustain it long-term so people who join in the future can continue to make a positive difference in their communities.
In the meantime, Niemoller will keep helping others because she feels that it gives people purpose in their lives.
“I really believe you have to have a reason to get up in the morning, and you have to feel useful,” Niemoller said.