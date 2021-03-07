On March 5, Wyoming Interfaith Network hosted a conversation with Pastor Donald Mackenzie, Rabbi Ted Falcon, and Imam Jamal Rahman, otherwise known as the “Interfaith Amigos.” These three leaders of their faiths — Christianity, Judaism, and Islam respectively — have been working together for 20 years to increase interfaith dialogue and collaboration.
In the aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Mackenzie, Falcon, and Rahman came together to discuss ways that their faiths could collaborate towards healing, wholeness, love and compassion in the United States and across the globe. They have been spreading the message of dialogue and inclusivity ever since.
Throughout the presentation, each leader read out of their respective holy texts in a way that broke down barriers and provided an interconnected perspective of the three religions. Judaism, Christianity, and Islam are all deeply connected religions with origins in the prophet Abraham. These faiths share more ethics, values, and traditions than many people might realize.
“We need so desperately to be aware of our connections,” Mackenzie said. He and his “brothers,” as they referred to each other, discussed the troubling and divisive times in which we are currently living. They stress that accepting interconnectedness and being open to conversation is crucial to healing.
“It can be challenging to open up to the treasures of another’s traditions,” said Falcon. He explained that exploring another’s traditions can sometimes feel threatening to one’s identity and sense of self. But, he noted, that spirituality is always and should always be inclusive.
Rahman told a story about sharing three cups of tea with someone as a way to open up to new ideas and possibilities; the three metaphorical cups of tea being listening, respect, and connection.
During their presentation, the three men offered what they feel are the core principles of each of their religions. Falcon said that the core principle for Judaism is oneness, and the interconnectedness of all. In Christianity, Mackenzie said that principle is love without conditions, as modeled by Jesus Christ. Rahman said that the core principle of Islam is compassion. He likened compassion to water: it is soft, it is life-affirming, and it is a powerful force.
If these principles guide their three religions, how is it possible that the world seems to be in such dire shape, they asked.
“We have drifted and forgotten our core teachings. We are more concerned with the performance of institutional rituals that are unattached to core teachings and ethics,” said Falcon. One way to move forward in healing is to reconnect with those core values.
The humorous, tender-hearted, and thought-provoking conversation between the three men opened up a space to engage in true listening and understanding. The conversation offered a moment of reprieve into respectful dialogue, a rare gem unearthed during a time of collective fear and anger.
“We don’t have to give up our deeply held beliefs or practices to engage in interfaith dialogue. You just have to come to the table with an open mind and open heart,” said Jordan Bishop, executive director of the Wyoming Interfaith Network, which helped sponsor the event. He added that interfaith dialogue has actually helped deepen his own faith. The Interfaith Amigos presented the important and often misunderstood topic of interfaith dialogue.
“I think it’s important that we reach out to folks that believe and think differently than we do. Our communities will be better for it,” said Bishop.
ABOUT WYOMING INTERFAITH
Wyoming Interfaith is a statewide network of diverse faith communities. Their mission is to empower faith communities in Wyoming to promote social and environment justice, to engage in interfaith dialogue, and to build relationships across lines that divide people.
UPCOMING INTERFAITH EVENTS
Wyoming Interfaith also hosts a series entitled “Wyoming’s Mosaic of Faith,” which is a series of conversations about that state’s spiritual and religious diversity. It explores and celebrates the rich religious and spiritual diversity of the Cowboy State. This series can be found on the Wyoming Interfaith Network YouTube channel.
They are hosting an upcoming event with Rabbi Zalman Mendelsohn, co-director of the Chabad Jewish Center of Wyoming. Mendelsohn will share his challenges and triumphs of Jewish living in Wyoming. He will share humorous experiences and tell stories of great love and camaraderie across the state. It will be held 7:30 p.m., Monday, March 22.
To register, contact Wyoming Interfaith Network at questions@wyointerfaith.org.