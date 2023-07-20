Shirley Basin Douglas Balmain

Douglas Balmain, pictured on June 19, 2023, has dedicated himself to learning about the Shirley Basin and its environmental and cultural contributions.

 Dustin Bleizeffer/WyoFile

SHIRLEY BASIN — Douglas Balmain weaved through mushroom fairy rings more lush than usual for this time of year, noting the expansion of the basin’s mycelial fungal colonies. Sparse but brilliant yellow, red, lavender and orange blooms provided a subtle, sleek definition to the sage carpet. The chirp and chatter of songbirds rose above the noise of wind in the ears.

Balmain noted with satisfaction how an unusually wet spring has enlivened this expanse of sage-steppe landscape that most visitors experience barreling between Medicine Bow and Casper on Highway 487.

WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus