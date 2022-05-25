As students across the country are celebrating their achievements at the close of another academic year, Laramie High School senior Keegan Miller has been recognition for his school work at the national level.
Miller is one of 161 high school seniors across the country to be named a 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholar. Said to be one of the most prestigious academic honors for high schoolers, the award recognizes students who demonstrate strong academic, leadership and citizenship skills.
“He’s a great kid,” said Paul Street, one of Miller’s teachers at LHS. “He’s quiet but engaged in class, and always respectful and comfortable asking questions.”
Each year, the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program selects two students from each state for the national honor. This year, more than 5,000 candidates were qualified for the distinction based on standardized test scores and nominations.
Miller becomes the eighth Laramie High School student to to be named a Presidential Scholar since the program began in 1964. Another is his older brother Sam, who received it in 2020.
While the program used to entail a visit to Washington, D.C. to receive the honor, it shifted to a virtual platform at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Still, Miller said it was a perfect capstone to all he’s done throughout high school. By the time he graduates, the outstanding student will have already taken University of Wyoming courses on subjects ranging from differential equations to archaeology, in addition to a variety of Advanced Placement courses.
He also played hockey and tennis throughout school, in addition to spending time Nordic skiing and exploring the outdoors in his free time.
“I’m very grateful to be recognized, and I’m grateful for opportunities from the district,” Miller said.
He named Street as his most influential teacher — an honor the math teacher had received from a U.S. Presidential Scholar once before.
“He’s quite possibly one of the best teachers I’ve ever had,” Miller said. “He makes math important to students … (and) the academic rigor of the class never dropped during the pandemic.”
Street, who has taught at LHS for 38 years, said his goal is to make learning math a collaborative experience for students. One of the school’s few remaining green chalkboards hangs in his classroom, and students use it to work through problems together during class.
This collaborative approach to education is something Miller embraced.
“He’s not just in it for himself,” Street said of Miller. “He wants to make sure everyone comes to the same conclusion (when working on the math problems).”
Miller will graduate along with his peers during the LHS graduation ceremony at the UW Arena Auditorium on Friday.
In the fall, he’ll attend Dartmouth College, an Ivy League school in Hanover, New Hampshire, where he will pursue a degree in either environmental studies or engineering. These subjects will allow him to honor his analytical nature and love of the outdoors, he said.
For Street, working with enthusiastic students like Miller is at the center of what makes his job worthwhile.
“I have the greatest kids,” Street said. “They’re talented and hardworking, and they care about learning. That’s a pretty good place to be as a teacher.”