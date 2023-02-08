Governor-Lester Hunt

Lester Hunt at the time he was governor of Wyoming seated at his desk.

 Wyoming State Archives/Courtesy via WyoFile

After Wyoming’s U.S. Sen. Lester Hunt took his own life in 1954, the details surrounding his death were largely kept from public view, thereby obscuring his legacy of public service. A resolution now before the Wyoming Legislature is intended to set the record straight and to catalyze today’s lawmakers to emulate the late senator’s compassion, integrity and civility.

“I thought, ‘Is there a way that we could honor that man, and maybe at the same time, pledge to make government better?’” said Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander, sponsor of Senate Joint Resolution 2 — Recognizing the service of Lester C. Hunt.

WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus