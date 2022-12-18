A crowd of over 50 people gathered in the sunshine and cold at Greenhill Cemetery Saturday morning to honor family, friends and strangers who served in the U.S. military.

The event was part of Wreaths Across America, a nationwide tradition when people gather to place wreaths on the graves of veterans. This year’s event spanned 3,702 locations, including 26 on foreign soil. In Laramie, volunteers symbolically placed 711 wreaths, though there are over 1,700 veterans buried at Greenhill Cemetery.

Wreaths Across America 1

A group participates in a ceremony at Greenhill Cemetery on Saturday, Dec 17, 2022. The ceremony was part of Wreaths Across America, a program that honors veterans.
Wreaths Across America ceremony

A group participates in a ceremony at Greenhill Cemetery on Saturday, Dec 17, 2022. The ceremony was part of Wreaths Across America, a program that honors veterans.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus