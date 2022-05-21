The sport of mountain biking is evolving. While pedaling along a gravel or two-track road can be quite pleasant, that’s just the beginning of what is possible.
Over the last decade, bike-specific trails have been built to challenge beginner and expert cyclists. The bikes themselves also have advanced to be lighter and with tires that seem to practically grip the ground.
If you’re uncomfortable or a little unsure of your biking skill level and hesitate to take off on some of the single-track routes that abound in our area, now’s the chance to pick up or improve your skill level and make some of those routes less harrowing.
The Laramie Community Recreation Center offers mountain biking clinics for adults with other programs for younger riders. For the adult clinics, the Level 1 four-session series begins Tuesday and runs every Tuesday through June 14 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Level 2 clinic, also with four sessions, runs every Thursday starting July 7 through July 28.
Cynthia Dywan, adult recreation program supervisor at the Laramie Recreation Center, said that early in the days of mountain biking, riders would just hop on a bike and figure out on their own how to maneuver their way down an obstacle-strewn trail.
“In the clinics, we help participants integrate their riding with their bikes to have a better time when out riding,” Dywan said. “That means, hopefully, less falls and more confidence to tackle the terrain.”
At the start of each session, participants meet in the north parking lot at the Rec Center. In that safe environment, Dywan said they work on skills with cones to maneuver around, ramps to go up and down, and with boxes where the rider squeezes between narrow paths.
“The idea is to get such skills down so the rider doesn’t have to think about them,” Dywan said. “They learn to react so they can think of other things when out on the trail.”
After the parking lot skills session, the class heads over to the Schoolyard and Pilot Hill trails where they practice the same skills, but on actual trails.
Dywan said the class is geared to the ability level of each rider, although all participants must know how to ride a bike.
“We work with each person and where they are as far as comfort and skill level,” Dywan said. “We challenge you, but where you’re at. It’s important to remember that even the mountain bikers at the highest level still bumble some moves. It’s just more fun to bumble it with others.”
Each class is outside so participants need to dress for the weather and bring their own water. Those wearing long pants need to be sure their pant legs don’t get caught in the chain by using a strap or other device to secure the pant around the leg.
Each participant brings his or her own bike that needs to be in good working order. The quality of the bike is not important, although higher-end bikes tend to be lighter with more reliable parts.
Anyone who rides knows that flats happen and are often inevitable. Dywan said each rider needs to carry a spare tube that fits his or her bike tire, since such sizing varies.
“We can help with repairs, but each person needs to supply the tube that fits their own bike,” she said.
In addition to bringing a mountain bike, all participants must wear helmets and covered-toe shoes. Bikes can be equipped with either platform or clipless pedals, although Dywan suggests going with platform pedals for those having that option.
Class size is limited to 12 participants and costs $60 for Rec Center members and $65 for non-members. In the past two years for the clinics, classes have filled, so it’s advised to sign up early.
Dywan, who has passed the Bicycle Instructor Certification Program, teaches the classes, accompanied by another instructor who is also BICP and/or Colorado league certified mountain bike coach.