AARP Wyoming offers a variety of online virtual classes to promote fun, social connections, mental health, and exercise and fitness. The following is the organization’s weekly schedule.
Mindful Movement and Healthy Aging
10 a.m. Mondays
This class, taught by master certified yoga educator and wellness coach Diane Butera, is focused on helping enhance vitality and mental clarity and get more fit while fostering a great attitude toward aging. The class includes mindful movements from yoga, Pilates and functional medicine to improve core strength, ease of movement; balance and help with achy feet, tight hips, low back pain and restrictions in mobility. A 15-minute question and answer session follows the 45-minute class. Participants need to have a yoga strap, yoga block and a Pinky Ball (a small massage ball). Class is taught seated in a chair and standing.
Mindful Movement; Strength and Balance
10 a.m. Tuesdays
Guided by master-certified movement educator and wellness coach Diane Butera, this class focuses on enhancing vitality and mental clarity, and strength and balance. The class includes movements from yoga, Pilates, and functional medicine, both on the floor and standing, to improve core strength and help with achy feet, tight hips, low back pain and restrictions in mobility. A 15-minute question and answer session follows the 45-minute class.
Participants need to have a yoga strap, yoga block and a Pinky Ball (a small massage ball).
Mindful Movement and Guided Meditation
11:30 a.m. Tuesdays
Guided by master certified yoga educator and wellness coach Diane Butera, this class uses extra-gentle movements from yoga and other mindfulness techniques that are aimed at helping to calm the nervous system, relax and provide an instant cognitive boost.
Following the movement portion of the class, participants lie down for a guided meditation designed to increase vitality and improve sleep by releasing muscular, mental and emotional tensions.
Participants need to have a yoga strap, yoga block and a Pinky Ball (a small massage ball).
Country Line Dancing
10 a.m. Wednesdays
This class will cover basic country line dancing steps from the shuffle to the Charleston to the grapevine.
Participants of all experience levels and abilities are welcome.
Awake in the Wild Meditation
11 a.m. Thursdays
Nature-based mindfulness meditation practices can help tune senses to the serenity of the natural world. This class will teach various sensory awareness practices and offers guided mindfulness-based meditations. While these meditations are best experienced outdoors, they can be practiced near a window with a view of nature or even some houseplants.
The Healing Art of Qigong
11 a.m. Fridays
Qigong (chee-guhng) is an ancient healing art that has been practiced for thousands of years for health and longevity. Combining powerful stances with graceful movements, it can help develop better balance and more energy and vitality.
Classes will consist of chair and standing movements that can help soothe achy feet, tight hips and low back pain and ease restriction in mobility. The instructor is Nate Guadagni, who has nearly 20 years of experience.
— Carol Ryczek/For the Boomerang