Albany County School District No.1 (ACSD No.1) has brought on Abbie Connally as the new business manager for the school district. The announcement was made by Superintendent Dr. Jubal Yennie.
Connally will replace Ed Goetz, who will retire at the end of March following 22 years of service to the district.
“I’m very excited to be here and be a part of this team,” Connally said. “I’m looking forward to working with this group and diving in to what I can do to help the students, teachers, and families in this school district.”
Connally joins ACSD No.1 from the Office of the Provost and Academic Affairs at the University of Wyoming, where she was the Director of Business Operations since 2019.
At UW, Connally was responsible for the administration of all business operations for the Provost Subdivision. As the Director of Business Operations, Connally was directly responsible for the department’s budget and indirectly responsible for the budget oversight for the Academic Affairs division.
Additionally, Connally worked for and advised the University Senior Leadership team. Connally worked with tuition and fee revenue, state allocation, and foundation gift and grant accounts.
Prior to working in the Office of the Provost and Academic Affairs, Connally spent five years as the business manager for UW Campus Recreation. In this role she was responsible for the business operations of the Campus Recreation and Wellness Center, where she kept detailed financial records, served on the Student Affairs Division Leadership Team, and advised the director on budget recommendations.
Connally spent the eight previous years as an accountant for the UW Art Museum. Connally earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration from UW in 2003, and completed an MBA at UW in 2019.