A measure that its sponsor says would ban abortion should the U.S. Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade made it one step closer to becoming Wyoming law Thursday.
“This bill is referred to as a trigger bill, or an abortion ban in waiting,” said freshman lawmaker Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams, R-Cody. “This legislation would put Wyoming in with several other states who already have legislation in place to protect the unborn.”
House Bill 92, tilted "Abortion Prohibition-Supreme Court Decision,” would limit the circumstances under which an abortion can be performed. Exceptions would be when necessary to prevent a pregnant woman experiencing serious risk or death, or substantial irreversible physical impairment, Rodriguez-Williams said.
She said the “proactive legislation” would clear the way for what she hopes will be a Supreme Court decision ban abortions.
Speaking in opposition to the bill, Rep. Pat Sweeney, R-Casper, said the Wyoming Constitution preserves the right of health care access to every competent adult so they can make “his or her own health care decisions.”
“During the pandemic, we heard 'my body, my choice' over and over again. Yet here we are,” Sweeney said.
The measure passed on introduction in a 42-17 vote by the state House of Representatives.
Other legislation
Rep. Ember Oakley, R-Riverton, brought a bill before the House that would ban the use of certain controlled substances while pregnant.
House Bill 85, “Child Endangering-Controlled Substance Use While Pregnant,” would ban the use of methamphetamine and other schedule I or II narcotic drugs while pregnant.
“Many people believe that this is already prohibited conduct," Oakley said. "But what has happened is that we have brought felony child endangerment conduct on this and the judge dismissed finding that when methamphetamine was ingested, because it was a fetus, it wasn’t a child.”
Oakley said she then decided to propose legislation to directly prohibit the use of drugs while pregnant.
“What I have heard is that it is not fair, that we need to have care and support and not incarceration,” she said. “But the reality is we need this statute to have it as prohibited conduct or we can’t effectively do either of those.”
Rep. Karlee Provenza, D-Albany County, spoke against the measure.
“This bill endangers babies and mothers by deterring these mothers from giving birth in hospitals, which these babies might desperately need,” Provenza said. “You could end up with not one life lost but two.”
HB 85 will head to the Judiciary Committee after a 46-13 vote by the full House.
The House failed to address House Bill 149, “Human Life Equality-Prohibiting Discriminatory Abortions,” on Thursday morning.