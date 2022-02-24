CHEYENNE — After an hour of public testimony, state lawmakers voted along party lines to support two pieces of legislation related to abortion rights Wednesday morning.
Considering the bills together, the committee voted 7-2 on both House Bill 149, “Human Life Equality-Prohibiting Discriminatory Abortions,” and House Bill 92, “Abortion Prohibition-Supreme Court Decision.” Reps. Cathy Connolly, D-Laramie, and Andi LeBeau, D-Lander, voted against both bills.
Connolly was successful in an amendment to HB 149 to delete language that would hold physicians responsible for “attempting to perform” or “causing to perform” abortions, but was not successful in an amendment that would have removed a possible 14-year felony penalty included in the bill for physicians.
HB 92 is a “trigger bill,” according to sponsor Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams, R-Cody, that prepare the way for what she hopes will be a U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
Committee Chairman Rep. Sue Wilson, R-Cheyenne, gave members of the public three minutes each to testify about the proposed legislation, when possible alternating perspectives for and against the bills. Wyoming religious leaders, parents, grandparents and representatives from pro-choice and pro-life groups testified in person and via Zoom.
“In regards to both of these bills, I am in favor of them,” said Susan Graham. “When it comes to tough decisions a mother will make, it strikes me that the tougher and more long lasting decision will be to realize that, ‘I killed my child’.”
Riata Walker, who testified via Zoom, said she is approaching the issue “as a Republican” and asked committee members to vote no on both bills, because as a mother to a child diagnosed in utero with rare chromosomal abnormalities and heart defects, and one she chose to give birth to who did not survive, she said the proposed legislation interferes with what is a very personal, family decision.
“This issue is to me as personal as it comes,” Walker said. “My husband and I had to make the hardest decision of our lives a little over two years ago for a child we desperately wanted.”
In a Denver hospital, she was presented with options for how to proceed and none of them were “bringing our baby home,” she said. Walker said she was told she could try to carry to term, putting herself at risk; terminate the pregnancy; or she could chose labor, which was her ultimate choice. The family was able to organize a baptism, followed by saying goodbye, she said.
“I have since learned that some women in my situation are not offered that option,” Walker said. “When all of your options are terrible, you try to pick the option that will cause the least suffering. We chose to suffer so that our daughter didn’t have to.”
She continued that these types of decisions are not one size fits all and are very personal.
“Please, leave these decisions to the parents and the doctors,” Walker said.
Tom Perea, lead pastor at Restoration Fellowship International, spoke in favor of the bills, saying that he knows a woman who had both an abortion and a child that was unplanned.
“The abortion harmed her the most — motionally, mentally, spiritually,” Perea said. “To see the child she gave birth to, to see the struggles she has with him, it is hard, but I am so thankful she chose to have (him).”