CHEYENNE — The Wyoming House of Representatives will not vote on any bills concerning abortion, critical race theory or government whistleblowers in the final days of this budget session.
All three bills died after not being assigned or failing to receive a report from a committee before the deadline Monday. So did a fourth barring transgender females from competing in public school athletics.
Other legislation shared a similar fate in the Senate due to the significant number of proposals to consider before the end of the week, including a bill on vaccine limitations. The bills could still be considered in the bodies if they were to vote two-thirds in support of suspending the rules, but no motions have been approved.
One of the Senate sponsors of a bill meant to be considered in the House said he was frustrated it never made it onto the floor. He expressed curiosity about the pattern of bills that died.
“It’s sure funny those are the bills that got passed out of here first,” Sen. Troy McKeown, R-Gillette, told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. “That just went over there and lingered and lingered till they died.”
Chemical abortions ban
Senate File 83 would have prohibited chemical abortion drugs in this state, as well as created criminal penalties for violations. Use of the abortion drugs was prohibited, along with manufacturing, distributing, prescribing, dispensing, selling and transferring them.
Anyone who took part would have been guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment for up to six months, a fine up to $9,000 or both. Exceptions were for the treatment of a natural miscarriage or to protect a woman from imminent physical peril.
While bill sponsor Sen. Tim Salazar, R-Riverton, previously told fellow senators the bill was a necessary step for his pro-life constituents, opponents of the bill who testified in committee said they were happy to see it die.
“Medication abortion is safe, and we’re happy that it will remain accessible to all Wyomingites without undue burdens imposed by politicians,” said ACLU of Wyoming campaigns director Libby Skarin. “Senate File 83 represented dangerous political interference, and would have violated patients’ rights to liberty, privacy and equal protection as guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution by imposing significant burdens on abortion access without proof of a valid medical justification. We will continue to challenge efforts contrary to our right to make our own medical care decisions.”
It passed in the Senate on third reading, 20-9. But it was not assigned to the House Labor, Health and Social Services Committee on time.
CRT bill
Two bills originally meant to address critical race theory also failed to make it through the House.
The Civics Transparency Act died in a 5-4 vote by the House Education Committee on Monday afternoon.
Former State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Below supported the bill in an effort to fight critical race theory in public school curriculums. But bill sponsor and majority floor leader Sen. Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower, said it was strictly designed for educational transparency.
The second bill was Senate File 103, which was specifically focused on education limitations related to teaching critical race theory in the classroom. It included two provisions detailing requirements for school districts.
An example of the freedoms detailed in the plan were no person is inherently racist, sexist or oppressive, whether consciously or solely by virtue of their race or sex. Other portions included prohibiting indoctrination or guilt based on race.
It passed 25-4 in the Senate and was referred to the House Education Committee. But the proposal was never heard.
McKeown was the sponsor of the legislation. He said he was concerned by the number of bills not referred out of committees on time, including his own. He questioned whether it was a matter of the Republican-majority body not wanting to discuss difficult topics or leadership failing to bring it forward.
He did not consider his own bill controversial, and said he was disappointed his supporting constituents would not get to see SF 103 pass.
“It was hugely popular,” he said. “I got emails from people all over the state. The citizens of the state of Wyoming wanted this bill. My constituents wanted this bill. And it just fell on deaf ears.”
Whistleblower protections
One of the final bills that failed to be considered was dedicated to government waste, fraud, abuse and whistleblower protection.
Senate File 50 was referred to the House Appropriations Committee after it passed 29-1 on third reading in its originating body. Yet there was no report given prior to the Committee of the Whole cutoff.
It would have established a reporting system for citizens and internal whistleblowers concerned with government agency behavior, as well as authorized enforcement actions such as losing employment.
Many senators supported the bill throughout three readings, including Sen. Charles Scott, R-Casper, who said it could help in an effort to report false Medicaid claims.
There may be more legislation to die in both the House and Senate at the Committee of the Whole level, as the deadline was set for Tuesday.